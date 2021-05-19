Boruto Writer Blasts Pirated Manga in Pointed Tweet

✖

Boruto Uzumaki is one of the biggest names in anime right now, and he is taking steps to space himself from his dad. After all, Naruto is a hard shadow to escape, but his son has done so with ease. In fact, manga readers will be the first to tell you the series is thriving in print, but its writer wants fans to take in the story the right way.

And what might that be? Well, it would be the legal way. Ukyou Kodachi is pretty tired of people reading his manga illegally, and he is telling fans to read his stuff the official way.

Please read official edition. Manga is not free contents. No copy. Thank you! — 小太刀右京/Ukyou Kodachi (@u_kodachi) May 19, 2021

Over on Twitter, Kodachi posted a simple message before Boruto: Naruto Next Generations debuts its new chapter. He wanted to give fans a heads up about the release and remind them to read the manga officially when it arrives.

"Please read [the] official edition. Manga is not free content. No copy. Thank you," Kodachi writes. As you can see, he is determined to get fans away from illegal manga scans, and you cannot blame him. The artist's job is wrapped up in consumer statistics, and official publications bolster those numbers for the Boruto team.

If you want to know how to read Boruto legally, the series is simulpublished through Manga Plus and Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump vault. When new chapters go live, you can read them for free through these two services, and Viz Media is working on printing new volumes stateside. And for those just getting started on their Boruto journey, you can read up on its synopsis below:

"The life of the shinobi is beginning to change. Boruto Uzumaki, son of Seventh Hokage Naruto Uzumaki, has enrolled in the Ninja Academy to learn the ways of the ninja. Now, as a series of mysterious events unfolds, Boruto’s story is about to begin!"

What do you think about Kodachi's message? Are you keeping up with the Boruto manga or not?