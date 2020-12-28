Boruto Debuts an Anti-Byakugan Weapon

✖

Boruto Uzumaki may not look like it, but the hero is still part of the Hyuga clan. Even without the Byakugan, Boruto knows how powerful his mother's family is, and the entire Leaf Village knows the same. The Hyuga are not to be messed with, but in a recent chapter update, Boruto fans were informed the Hidden Leaf has developed a weapon that subverts a key power of the clan.

If you have caught up with the manga, then you will know what tool we are talking about. The most recent chapter of Boruto follows Kawaki as the boy desperately tries to keep away from Isshiki. The man is more than desperate to take the kid as his vessel, and to help Kawaki escape, Sasuke debuts a new weapon that foils the Byakugan.

(Photo: Pierrot)

The tool looks similar to a smoke bomb, but there is more to the item than that. As Sasuke explains, the scientific ninja tool contains a special smokescreen that the Byakugan is unable to see through.

"You're the fool. It's a mineral dust that obstructs clairvoyant powers. It only lasts a few minutes but that's all we need," Sasuke reveals after Kawaki uses the high-tech tool.

As you can imagine, this item angers Isshiki in a big way, and he begins threatening Kawaki once he realizes the ploy. This item will surely become a standard issue for ninja in the field one day, but it is curious that the Leaf would make this item. The Byakugan is secured within the village, so there's no need to make a tool that can be used against the clan - especially when Naruto is the Hokage. Still, science is science, and it turns out this experiment worked out since it messed up Isshiki's plans.

