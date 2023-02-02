Boruto Preview Gives Fans First Look at Code Arc

Sasuke Retsuden, the latest arc playing out in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' anime adaptation, takes viewers back to the time period when the Akatsuki were defeated but prior to the arrival of the Kara Organization. With the brief storyline set to give us a better idea of how Sasuke Uchiha and Sakura finally decided to cement their relationship, the Code Arc will take us back to the present to examine how Jigen's former protege moves forward now that his master is deceased. Rest assured, things are heating up for the Hidden Leaf Village.

Following the fight against Jigen, Konoha now finds itself without some major artillery that they might have taken for granted over the years. Specifically, the Seventh Hokage has lost the ability to tap into the power of the Nine-Tailed Fox as Baryon Mode resulted in Kurama's death, while Sasuke had an eye taken from him by Momoshiki piloting Boruto's body, which in turn has stopped the Uchiha from ever being able to access the power of the Rinnegan. Now, it looks like Boruto and the rest of Team 7 are going to have to step up to the plate when it comes to protecting the ninja world, which will become that much more difficult as Code and his new allies might be far stronger than Jigen ever was.

(Photo: Pierrot)

Boruto: Enter The Code

The Code Arc will begin on February 12th of this month, with the preview having recently been printed in Weekly Shonen Jump for the episode titled "Claw Marks":

"The Avenger attacks! The remnants of Kara are on the move. He is one of the inners of Kara and the owner of the white karma. He is a follower of the Otsutsuki Clan and has inherited the will of Isshiki Otsutsuki. The traces left by the code lead Boruto and Kawaki to...? Code, who woships Isshiki Otsutsuki makes a move to carry out his legacy. Meanwhile, Code's claw marks are found near the village. Boruto hears more about Code from Kawaki."

At present, voice actors have not been confirmed for Code's two new allies in Eida and Daemon, but considering their significance to the future of the Shonen series, we would expect casting announcements will arrive sooner rather than later.

Are you hyped for the anime to return to its manga source material? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village.

Via Abdul_S17