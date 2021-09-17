Boruto Kicks Off Naruto and Sasuke’s Fight With Isshiki

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations kicked off Naruto Uzumaki and Sasuke Uchiha’s big fight against Isshiki Otsutsuki with the newest episode of the series! The Kawaki saga has reached its apex in the anime as not only has a new Otsutsuki threat been fully unleashed with the latest string of episodes, but this new Otsutsuki has already made its move on the Hidden Leaf Village in order to capture Kawaki. Fans had gotten to see a little of what this Otsutsuki was capable of in the first few fights against Jigen, but now it’s a whole new realm.

Episode 215 of the series officially kicks off the fight against Isshiki Otsutsuki, and this unfortunately revealed how wide the gap might be between Naruto, Sasuke, and this new threat. It’s a race against the clock as they somehow have to keep Isshiki at bay before his body dies out on him, and it’s an even bigger ask considering just how much they are already struggling to keep up with the newest episode of the series. It’s going to take all of their tricks and skills left in their arsenal.

The anime first saw Isshiki make his way into the Hidden Leaf village, and while those there were struggling to evacuate all of the civilians in time, Isshiki was making quick work of the first wave of dense. Luckily Naruto and Sasuke joined the fight in time, but Naruto was unable to land a considerable hit on Isshiki and was even countered in a tough fashion. Naruto then remarked just how strong Isshiki really is, and is saved at the last moment from a quick switcharoo from Sasuke’s Rinnegan.

It’s quickly changed back in their favor, however, when Boruto surprisingly enters the fight as well. Naruto tried to keep his son out of things, but Boruto’s arrival and surprise new ability to open a portal with his Karma revealed that Boruto’s going to be a key part in this Otsutsuki fight as well. It’s going to take the team work of all three of them in order to do any real damage, but we’ll see for sure whether or not that works in the next episodes.

What did you think of this first fight against Isshiki? What are you hoping to see in the anime's version of this fight next?