Boruto Reunites Team 7 with Orochimaru's Clone

Following their initial conflict with the Kara Organization, the ninja of Victor and Deepa specifically, Team 7 had some serious healing and training to do as a result, and it seems as if the trio will finally be reuniting in the next episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations as Mitsuki has finally healed from the injuries he originally sustained. Though Boruto and Sarada were able to take on some additional training from Sasuke Uchiha and Kakashi respectively, Mitsuki was bed ridden but has seemingly sprung back to life just in time for the re-match with Kara which will also see Orochimaru enter the fray!

Mitsuki is a very interesting character in the world of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, created as a clone of Orochimaru, the main villain of the original Naruto series who has changed his ways and currently resides within the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha under lock and key. Holding onto a number of the abilities that Orochimaru had, Mitsuki is definitely far different from the rogue ninja that was a key component in forming the Akatsuki and nearly destroying the villain of Konoha time and time again. It will definitely be interesting to see what new abilities, if any, Mitsuki will exhibit in the re-match against Kara!

Twitter User Abdul_S17 shared this visual that shows that Mitsuki is welcomed back with open arms into Team 7, reuniting with Boruto and Sarada following the break up that was caused by the thrashing that they received at the hands of the villainous ninja collective known as the Kara Organization:

Mitsuki is back and team 7 reunite! pic.twitter.com/MzkBdRP10p — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) November 22, 2020

In the manga, the battle against the Kara Organization isn't so much focused on Team 7 right now, but a very different trio that consists of Naruto Uzumaki, Sasuke Uchiha, and Boruto himself as they attempt to stop Jigen from switching bodies with Kawaki, the latest addition to the Uzumaki Clan. Though this battle might be a ways off when it comes to the anime, there are plenty more "smaller" encounters with Kara that are sure to satiate fans' need for hard hitting, fast paced anime battles in the Shonen series.

What do you think of Mitsuki's big return to Team 7? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Hidden Leaf Village!