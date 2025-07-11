Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Sneak Peek Spells Bad News for Its Best Villain

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex concluded the fifth volume with an incredible cliffhanger of Kawaki going into his most powerful form against the foe in front of him, but it seems that he might have this fight in the bag based on a preview. The fight has been the best one out of the entire fights in the sequel so far, and this chapter will help cement it if the one-sided beatdown does end up materialising.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A new sneak peek of the upcoming Chapter 23 of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has been revealed one week and two days before the official release, and the first one is now out. It shows Kawaki all up on Jura and blowing his arm away with his staff, and then proceeding to stab him in the chest. This is the first time such a fight for Jura has gone this way, and he can take on very powerful characters like Code, Boruto and Himawari, and every time, he has had the upper hand. How the fight will proceed and what Jura will do to fight back against an opponent that definitely outclasses him will be interesting to see

Kawaki Is Now One of the Series’ Strongest Fighters

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

In the past chapter, Kawaki made a surprising entrance as Boruto was about to be killed, piercing Jura’s eye and catching him off guard. After being on even playing field with him in base form, Kawaki decided to activate his Karma despite the obvious risks, and it seems his power-up has Jura beat. It is unknown whether Jura holds a power-up of his own, but given how fast the God Trees have been evolving, both in power and in intelligence, it is not out of the question if this does end up happening.

Although it does seem to be looking up for Kawaki, the only other thing that might get in the way of the fight and potentially ruin it all is the appearance of Momoshiki, who Boruto is fighting to suppress from awakening through Karma Resonance. There is a very high chance this could come to fruition, given how the villain has been ominously quiet for the past three years, most likely plotting something big. This fight could go either way, and while it does seem a bit unlikely that Jura would go down this early in the series, anything goes, and the unpredictability of the current situation makes the next chapter one to watch out for.