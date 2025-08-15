Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 25 Release Date, Time & What to Expect

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has seemingly concluded the most important aspects of its second story arc, and it was a major arc with multiple non-stop bombshells and developments. With only a few loose threads left to wrap up and the foundations for the upcoming arc needed before proceeding, Chapter 25 will most likely end up being a calm one to break away from the fights and action. Nonetheless, it should still be interesting to see how the series sets up its transition into a third arc, which will be integral and will decide the path forward for Boruto and his allies.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex picks up the plot twist at the end of Part 1, following a significant time jump of three years. During this interval, Boruto trained in secret while the Hidden Leaf Village regarded him as a traitor due to a powerful memory-altering jutsu that changed the village’s view of him and Kawaki. Now older and considerably stronger, Boruto makes his return to a tense and perilous situation. As new and frightening threats emerge from Code and the evolving Ten-Tails, Boruto must battle not only to safeguard the village but also to reclaim his identity and protect those he cares about.

When Does Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 25 Release?

The release date for Chapter 25 of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is scheduled for August 21st, 2025, at 12 AM Japan Standard Time, and August 20th for fans abroad at 11 AM Eastern Standard Time (ET), 10 AM Central Standard Time (CT), 8 AM Pacific Standard Time (PT), and 3 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT). Fans around the world can read the chapter on Manga Plus and the Shonen Jump app. The first three and the last three chapters are available for free, while a subscription is required to access the chapters in between.

While it is anyone’s guess what the next arc will revolve around, fans can expect more from Eida, as it was revealed in the previous chapter that Kashin Koji saw a timeline where Mamushi finally went out and started targeting her. Similar to how this arc featured Matsuri and Ryu as the primary antagonists, Mamushi will take over the role as her sets his eyes on Eida. What is exciting about this is the fact that it will also mean that Daemon will have a larger role due to his association with his sister as her protector, and we might finally get to see him go all-out for the first time.