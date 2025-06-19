Boruto May Have Just Spoiled Sarada’s Next Big Fight

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex might have finally bloomed Sarada into one of the story’s strongest and best characters a few chapters ago, but it seems there is much more left for her to do in the narrative as it has been confirmed one major battle is in the horizon. While fans have known that the fated battle would occur sooner or later, it was still great to see a confirmation that the fight would happen, and is yet another entry into the long list of plot points that they can look forward to.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In Chapter 23 of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, the fight between Boruto and Jura was continued, and while the tituular protagonist did put up a great fight that at times pushed Jura, he was still overwhelmed and almost killed had it not been for Kawaki’s amazing entrance. That event was definitely the most exciting part of the chapter, but the confirmation that Sarada and Hidari would fight, at least in one of Koji Kashin’s divergent timelines, was subtly hidden in a small corner, a deliberate detail fans can’t pass up.

Sarada and Hidari’s Showdown Has Been All but Guaranteed

While it may seem obvious that Sarada would take on Hidari, there are worries that the kunoichi wouldn’t be able to take this role, given Boruto’s continued interest in being the one to free his master from the clutches of the Ten-Tails. After all, much like Matsuri and Ryu, Hidari’s existence is directly tied to the continuously growing list of captured shinobi in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, with Hidari being based off Sasuke’s chakra, making him a perfect opponent for Sarada.

But there is also plenty of reason to believe that Boruto would get into this fight first. This was heightened by the fact that Boruto was by far the strongest character present at the time, and also that Sarada, and Team 7 in general, took a backseat in most of Part 1. However, that has changed as Sarada is magnitudes more powerful than she ever was after activating her Mangekyo Sharingan and demonstrating one of the most lethal powers in the entire franchise. She killed Ryu with no effort, and she can do this to Hidari as well.

Sarada’s powers aren’t totally unstoppable, though, as she can only use them for a limited time, with prolonged use knocking her unconscious. Furthermore, the fact that she will be fighting someone who is the split image of her father will definitely have some mental strain. While most fans are obviously the most excited for the inevitable clash between Boruto and Kawaki, Sarada’s fight to free her father is shaping up to be a highlight of the series, and a fight that could cement itself as one of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex‘s best if executed right.