New Look at Boruto’s Next Release Radiates Greatest JoJo’s Vibes Yet

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex‘s latest chapter has ended on a massive cliffhanger, teasing Kawaki going full power against the invincible Jura in the next chapter. This also means that it is time to unveil the latest volume cover of the series, and many fans are in agreement of it being Mikio Ikemoto’s best one so far, for a couple reasons and one of them being the very obvious inspiration it has from one of the best manga shonen has to offer.

The series has released 4 chapters since the previous volume, which means it is finally time for a new volume cover and to compile these chapters in tankobon format. The official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Naruto franchise has revealed the fifth volume cover, depicting the five Shinjus posing and leaning against each other. The manga’s volume usually has characters posing or sitting in front of a white background, and while they were good illustrations, the latest one may be the best one so far.

Boruto’s Homage to Jojo‘s Is Increasingly Evident

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex carries on the narrative of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations following a three-year time jump. After years of being in hiding, Boruto returns to Konoha, now labelled a traitor due to a memory-altering jutsu that switched the perceptions of him and Kawaki within the village. Chasing down Code, who launches an all-out attack on Konoha, the titular protagonist’s plan goes awry after failing to stop the birth of new all-mighty villains that threaten the world. Between being hunted by the ninja world to alien villains, and even a demon inside of him, Boruto’s struggle against the tides of fate and continuing the legacy of Sasuke unfolds in the sequel manga.

In an interview last year in France, Mikio Ikemoto revealed that Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure was his favourite manga alongside Parayste and Dragon Ball, and based on the series’ character designs and more, it is evident that he is a big fan of Hirohiko Araki’s opus. Between the stylish and flamboyant fashion sense, the poses in the chapter and volume covers, and even Rasengan Uzuhiko being very similar to Johnny’s Tusk Act 4 from Steel Ball Run, the glaring similarities are obvious. From Naruto, Jujutsu Kaisen, Hunter x Hunter, Air Gear, and many more, the legendary battle shonen has inspired and been referenced by many creators across different media, and its influences are still being felt today.