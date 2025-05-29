7 Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Moments Naruto Fans Can’t to See

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is now in its second story arc, and while it has been intense so far with shocking reveals, great fights, and character moments, there are even more amazing moments to look forward to. The first part of the story has laid the groundwork for everything, and the timeskip has been in full gear to deliver all the interesting plot points that it meticulously set up, and these are the biggest ones to look forward to.

Three years after being branded a traitor due to Eida’s reality-warping powers, Boruto Uzumaki returns dramatically during Code’s attack on Konoha. He successfully thwarts the immediate threat but reveals a deeper mission. Boruto is focused on preventing a far greater catastrophe looming over the entire world, indicating his goals go well beyond defending his village. His reappearance marks the beginning of a larger battle, as he takes on a powerful enemy to protect everything he holds dear.

1) Naruto And Sasuke Could Return

This plot point is still up in the air as to whether it could happen, but nonetheless, there is still a possibility that the duo will be integrated back into the story. It would be interesting to see how they would contribute to the narrative, given how they have lost their most powerful abilities, and how strong the current villains are. Whichever direction the creators decide to go about it, fans can only hope the faces of the franchise come back sooner or later.

2) Momoshiki Is Still A Wild Card

The first villain of the story is as relevant and menacing as ever, but no one knows where the story is taking him or what he is going to do. However, one thing is for certain: Momoshiki is definitely plotting something, and this makes the protagonist uneasy, especially given how powerful Boruto has become and how much damage Momoshiki could cause if he were to take over.

3) Kurama’s Revival Is Yet To Be Fully Explained

With the reveal of Kurama’s revival inside Himawari, one of the series’ biggest plot twists thrusts the young Uzumaki into the spotlight. While it is exciting, how Kurama came back is yet to be explained. There are main theories that hold weight, but the series still needs to address this and fully reveal the reason why. This has the potential to be a great addition to the Tailed Beast lore.

4) Kakashi’s First Appearance Will Be Massive

While the story focuses on the next generation of the verse and has sidelined most characters Naruto fans grew up with, the series still needs to answer the question of Kakashi’s disappearance, especially after Naruto and Sasuke were written out of the story. With Konoha in turmoil and a lack of a powerful leader, there is no better time than now for the Sixth Hokage to come out of retirement and make his first appearance in the story. Fortunately, Ikemoto alluded to his return in an interview years ago, so there is plenty of hope that he will come back sooner or later.

5) Amado Is Still Shrouded In Mystery

The laid-back and reserved scientist might be friendly with Konoha at the moment, but there is no doubt that he is the most secretive character in the series. While it has been recently revealed how he plans to revive his daughter using Kawaki’s Karma, there is much more that he is still hiding. Furthermore, there is a possibility that he will be one of the series’ endgame villains, as his knowledge and goals could put him head-to-head against the heroes.

6) Who Destroyed Konoha?

The opening scene of the series was a flashforward that showed a destroyed Konoha, and an adult Boruto and Kawaki fighting on top of the Hokage statues. While it was initially assumed that Kawaki was behind the carnage, there is no telling anymore who destroyed the village, as there are now multiple characters who could have done it, such as Code, Momoshiki, and Kawaki.

7) Boruto and Kawaki’s Final Fight

While the series is currently very interesting, if there is one thing fans want to see the most, it is the long-awaited battle between Kawaki and Boruto, as well as the circumstances that led up to it. It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that is one of the main hooks of the series, and the way Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is setting it all up is very good. With Kawaki recently receiving a power boost, the two are finally equal and some of the strongest characters in the series. How the series will reach this fight and conclude it will be some of the most interesting in the entire franchise.

What are you looking forward to seeing the most with new chapters of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex and the anime’s return? Do you want to see Boruto and his allies cross over into other shinobi countries, or the return of more underrated characters? Let us know in the comments below!