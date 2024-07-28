BRZRKR Anime Locks Down Batman Writer, Production Start Date

Keanu Reeves has become a pop culture icon, and he is gearing up for a special new project. In 2021, the actor teamed up with Matt Kindt to bring a new comic to life, and BRZRKR was a huge hit. Now, an anime adaptation of the comic is in the works, and we got some big updates on the show at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend.

At the annual convention, a panel was held for BRZRKR, and it was their Production I.G. shared new details about the anime. It turns out the show has secured writer Mattson Tomlin who will also act as showrunner. Most recently, Tomlin stepped into the world of anime with Terminator Zero, and the writer has also worked on IPs such as The Batman.

As for production, BRZRKR is slated to get started this fall with Tomlin on board. Beyond that, well – very little is known about this adaptation. Back in 2021, Netflix announced its plans to create an anime along with a live-action film adapting the comic. Reeves will star in the live-action adaptation as its lead, so fans are hoping the actor appears in the anime. After all, Netflix has said the BRZRKR anime will follow up the live-action film, and Reeves has said the show would run for two seasons.

Clearly, the A-list actor has put a lot of thought in BRZRKR, so fans are eager to see how its anime goes over. Netflix has invested quite heavily in the industry, so this adaptation will add to its growing list of originals. From Devilman Crybaby to Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Netflix is going all out with anime, and BRZRKR will add fuel to the fire.

Want to know more about BRZRKR? You can find its original comic run courtesy of Boom Studios. So for more info on Reeves’ hit series, you can read its official synopsis below:

“A WAR WITH NO END. The man known only as B. is half-mortal and half-God, cursed and compelled to violence…even at the sacrifice of his sanity. But after wandering the world for centuries, the Berzerker may have finally found a refuge – working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else. In exchange, B. will be granted the one thing he desires – the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence…and how to end it.”

