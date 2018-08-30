James Corden Wants BTS on Carpool Karaoke and Fans Can’t Deal

Anime

Carpool Karaoke has become one of TV’s hottest late-night bits, and it has given some truly massive stars a lift. Now, the break may be eyeing BTS, and fans are hoping the awaited pairing is made possible.

The whole ordeal kicked off when James Corden, the host of The Late Late Show, took to Twitter. The comedian is currently filming a movie in Atlanta, but he made sure to show BTS love as the band put out their latest album last week.

However, it was his mention of Carpool Karaoke that got everyone buzzing.

“I want @BTS_twt to come on my show and perform serendipity so bad!” Corden wrote, referencing a tweet he made earlier about the single.

“Maybe we could even sing it in a #CarpoolKaraoke?”

Naturally, the BTS ARMY set off the beg for the pairing as fans have wanted the band to show up on the segment for awhile. As you can see below, netizens are all down for the big, but they aren’t sure how Corden is going to fit all the members in one car. If anything, the BTS x Carpool Karaoke reel would have to tap a limo or mini-van at the least.

Right now, hype for BTS is hitting an all-time high as the Korean boy band promotes its new album Love Yourself: Answer. The new release has prompted celebrities like Khalid and Tyra Banks to praise the group, and its lead single “IDOL” prompted a viral dance campaign. Now, Corden is eager to get the band back on his show as BTS has performed on the late-night program before. So, if you really want to see Jimin belt out “Serendipity” while being chauffeured around, then you better hit up Big Hit Entertainment quick on Twitter.

