James Corden Wants BTS on Carpool Karaoke and Fans Can’t Deal

Carpool Karaoke has become one of TV’s hottest late-night bits, and it has given some truly massive stars a lift. Now, the break may be eyeing BTS, and fans are hoping the awaited pairing is made possible.

The whole ordeal kicked off when James Corden, the host of The Late Late Show, took to Twitter. The comedian is currently filming a movie in Atlanta, but he made sure to show BTS love as the band put out their latest album last week.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, it was his mention of Carpool Karaoke that got everyone buzzing.

“I want @BTS_twt to come on my show and perform serendipity so bad!” Corden wrote, referencing a tweet he made earlier about the single.

“Maybe we could even sing it in a #CarpoolKaraoke?”

Naturally, the BTS ARMY set off the beg for the pairing as fans have wanted the band to show up on the segment for awhile. As you can see below, netizens are all down for the big, but they aren’t sure how Corden is going to fit all the members in one car. If anything, the BTS x Carpool Karaoke reel would have to tap a limo or mini-van at the least.

Right now, hype for BTS is hitting an all-time high as the Korean boy band promotes its new album Love Yourself: Answer. The new release has prompted celebrities like Khalid and Tyra Banks to praise the group, and its lead single “IDOL” prompted a viral dance campaign. Now, Corden is eager to get the band back on his show as BTS has performed on the late-night program before. So, if you really want to see Jimin belt out “Serendipity” while being chauffeured around, then you better hit up Big Hit Entertainment quick on Twitter.

Don’t Need No Evidence Here

Corden basically confirmed BTS are recording carpool karaoke and you can’t convince me otherwise. — ? (@JeonMicDrop) August 29, 2018

Corden’s Best Dance Break

this how james corden and bts gonna be like when they do carpool with tear pic.twitter.com/A0J6gj6xnX — peter (@spidermanbts) August 29, 2018

COME ON, CORDEN!

IM REALLY HOPING THAT WAS JAMES CORDEN BEING CHEEKY AND GIVING US A LITTLE TEASER CAUSE THEY ALREADY HAVE IT PLANNED TO DO IT WITH BTS — marty (@ilsanspjm) August 29, 2018

Limo-pool Karaoke?

how can u fit all of bts in one car for carpool karaoke james corden’s gonna need to get one of those cars soccer moms drive — lgbt jesus (@jmlgbt) August 29, 2018

The Only Reaction GIF That Matters

I WANT A CARPOOL KARAOKE IT WOULD BE SO LEGENDARY YESSSSSS I LOVE U JAMES pic.twitter.com/cT0NwTBk11 — leena ☼ (@woahbiscuties) August 29, 2018

Corden Goes Hard Or Doesn’t Go At All

Will give my left hand for a bts carpool karaoke…..imagine the stroke bts will have when Corden starts singing in Korean hdhshdh — dayana (@shotojoons) August 29, 2018

Vocal Legends Only

but really carpool karaoke is extremely popular and I feel like it would really change a lot of people’s minds about them being “talentless” or “lip syncers” if they hear their live vocals oof — Katie ?? #IDOL (@BTS_tit) August 29, 2018

Just BTS Things