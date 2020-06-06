BTS Will Donate $1 Million Dollars To Black Lives Matter

BTS, the Korean Pop Band that has sold millions of copies of their albums and taken the world by storm, has announced that they'll be donating $1 Million Dollars USD to Black Lives Matter, alongside the company that represents them in Big Hit Entertainment! With many companies and celebrities taking the opportunity to donate to the worthwhile cause, BTS is definitely in good company in donating money. While the coronavirus pandemic has obviously put a hamper on a number of plans that the group originally had for 2020, it's clear that the group is still active and made a big statement with this announcement!

Before COVID-19 had shut down the ability for most bands to travel to stadiums and theaters to perform, the members of BTS were making the rounds of late night television in North America, appearing on the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon and the Late Show With James Corden. Earlier this year, they also announced their newest album, Map Of The Soul: 7, having created seven albums total in the studio! Though we don't know when BTS will jump back into a world wide tour due to the coronavirus pandemic, it's clear that they are still active in the world today!

BTS also made an announcement regarding Black Lives Matter, noting that they "stand against racial discrimation" and believe that everyone has the right to be respected, making their thoughts known during this historic moment around the world:

우리는 인종차별에 반대합니다.

우리는 폭력에 반대합니다.

나, 당신, 우리 모두는 존중받을 권리가 있습니다. 함께 하겠습니다. We stand against racial discrimination.

We condemn violence.

You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together.#BlackLivesMatter — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) June 4, 2020

BTS aren't the only celebrities that have donated to Black Lives Matter and Big Hit Entertainment certainly isn't the only company to have done the same, and what better time than now than to break down some of the other companies that have been making a difference within this moment in time. Numerous companies have banded together to join the cause, spreading awareness and donating to make sure that the movement behind Black Lives Matter continues to move forward.

Via Variety