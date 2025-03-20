Jujutsu Kaisen Director’s New Anime Reveals Release Date With New Promo

The director of Jujutsu Kaisen’s first season and the prequel, Sunghoo Park, established his studio, E&H Production, in March 2021 after leaving MAPPA. The studio changed the director for the second season, while Sunghoo Park focused on his own studio. JJK is one of the most popular series in recent times, and Sunghoo’s work in the first season still gets praised. Sunghoo is also known for his work in the anime adaptation of The God of High School. In 2024, he released an action-packed series, Ninja Kamui, that caught the public’s eye. However, the pipeline continues with Park’s latest project, Bullet/Bullet, an original net anime set to drop for Disney+.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, one day he is brutally attacked and his family murdered by assassins from his old clan seeking revenge for his defection. The tragedy forces him to walk down the path of revenge as he uses his ninja skills to avenge his loved ones. The animation is known for its fast-paced and fluid action sequences, dynamic visuals, and intricate character designs. Sunghoo’s latest series is set in a post-apocalyptic world, and it’s another original story from the same studio. The series will be released on July 16th as confirmed in the latest promo from Bullet/Bullet’s official X (formerly Twitter) account.

E&H Production

What Is the Plot of Bullet/Bullet?

Since the anime is an original work, not much is known about the story. Written and scripted by Kindaichi, the writer of Uma Musume Cinderella Gray, the story follows a group of thieves who accidentally steal the secrets of the world. What follows next is a series of car chases and remarkable battles. As the story continues, the thieves will learn several shocking turths of the world one after another. The fate of this world lies on a group of thieves to put everything on the line to change the world.

The character designer and general animation director is Yoshimatsu Takahiro, best known for his work in Hunter x Hunter. Additionally, Tenjin Hidetaka, who has worked on mecha and world design for several anime and video games is responsible for the concept and mechanical design of Bullet/Bullet. Misawa Shin, the director of Initial D First Stage is the car action director of the show.

More Works By E&H Production

While Ninja Kamui gained a lot of attention because of Sunghoo Park’s reputation, E&H Production’s other popular work is a one-episode special, Monsters, in 2024. It’s based on Eiichiro Oda’s prequel one-shot manga Monsters: 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation, following the story of Ryuma, the legendary swordsman from Wano. He wielded the legendary blade Shusui, which belonged to Zoro until the Wano Country Saga. Ryuma’s legend dates back to 200 years ago when he single-handedly slayed a dragon.

Additionally, in the same year, E&H Production released Red Cat Ramen based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Angyaman. The story takes place in a ramen shop established and run by talking cats. Following Tamako Yashiro, a human woman who is working part-time behind the scenes, the series focuses on the day-to-day antics of her and her fellow feline employees.