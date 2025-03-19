New Sci-Fi Mystery Anime Releases Profound New Trailer and Ending Theme: Watch

Play video

Your Forma, which could be the hit sci-fi anime of the Spring 2025 season just released its second trailer. Along with teasing the show’s complex murder mystery story, it also revealed the killer ending theme. The new anime series from Geno Studio is based on the light novels by Mareho Kikuishi and Yoshinori Kisaragi, which were first published in 2022. The series is set to debut on April 2nd, and the newest trailer has us hyped for this Blade Runner-esque sci-fi mystery.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The series is set in an alternative version of Earth where humanity was ravaged by disease in 1992. The treatment, an implant in the brain, has since evolved into Your Forma, which is used to invade someone’s brain and retrieve their memories. The show follows Echika Hieda, an Electronic Investigator who dives into people’s memories to solve crimes, as she is paired with a new android partner, Harold.

Geno Studio

Your Forma‘s Second Trailer Teases a Philosophical Mystery

The new trailer highlights the complex relationship between Echika and Harold. Echika is described as being so good at memory retrieval, that she fries her partners’ brains, which is why the android Harold has been brought in as a replacement. The show will dive deep into what it means to be human, as Echika and Harold appear to develop a strong bond through their crime-solving partnership.

Through its android character, Your Forma looks to tackle themes of humanity, the meaning of life, and discrimination. Sci-fi fans will be no strangers to this kind of storytelling, as the above themes tend to appear in stories involving man-made androids and robots (like the works of Philip K. Dick).

Kadokawa

Your Forma‘s Trailer Reveals End Theme Song & New Cast

As well as highlighting the bond between Echika and Harold, the new trailer also revealed the show’s end theme song. Japanese musician 9Lana performs the track, titled “NEO-LUDITE,” which can be heard throughout the trailer. Your Forma‘s OP, “GRIDOUT,” is performed by Yama.

Along with the trailer, four new cast members have joined the series. Koichi Yamadera (Jujutsu Kaisen 0) voices Kuprian Valentinovich Napolov, Tomokazu Sugita (Sakamoto Days) voices Kazimir Matinovich Szubin, Jun Fukuyama (Persona 5) voices Sozon A. Chernov, and Hisako Tojo (Berserk of Gluttony) voices Raissa Germaine Robin. It was previously announced that Kana Hanazawa (The Garden of Words) and Kensho Ono (Vinland Saga) are leading the series as Echika and Harold, respectively. Kazuyuki Fudeyasu is in charge of composition and scripts, Chikashi Kadekaru is overseeing character design, and the scores have been composed by Tatsuya Kato.

Your Forma joins a stacked Spring 2025 slate. Along with juggernauts like Fire Force, My Hero Academia, and Wind Breaker returning, the Spring season is also filled with promising new shows. The Beginning After the End, Lazarus, Witch Watch, and Rock Is a Lady’s Modesty are just a few of the new shows vying for your attention this upcoming season.

H/T: Crunchyroll