What You Need to Know for Naruto & Burger King’s Big Team Up

Naruto and Burger King are teaming up for a wild new collaboration internationally, so here’s what you need to know about the big shake ups to the menu. Not long ago, Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto kicked off the 20th anniversary celebration of its original anime release with all sorts of fun projects to help celebrate how far the franchise has come in the two decades. Those celebrations are continuing further this year too as Burger King France has announced a new collaboration with Naruto that sees the burger chain amping itself up with a new menu and merchandise exclusive to the region.

Burger King France first teased fans earlier this week about a new collaboration coming with Naruto, and they celebrated with some brand new art teasing what could be coming in the new team up. Now they have officially revealed what to expect from their new menu changes on their website that includes new burgers, new chicken sandwiches, new merchandise, a special Naruto meal for kids, and special Naruto inspired sauce. But unfortunately, it’s yet to be announced if this collaboration will be seen outside of Burger King France.

Shueisha / Burger King

What’s New for Naruto’s Burger King Menu?

As detailed by Burger King France’s website, the new Naruto collaboration sees their restaurant change its name to “BKonoha.” Separated into two different menus inspired by both Naruto and Sasuke, the Naruto offering is a burger with a white bun with sesame seeds, beef, emulsified soy sauce, onions and cheese. For the Sasuke offering, it’s the same kind of burger but with chicken instead of a beef hamburger patty. Fans can also nab a special hat or Sasuke t-shirt that will be launched alongside this new menu. There’s even a special new offering for kids.

This new kid’s offering features exclusive Naruto cards, a hat, and some special Naruto sauce. But unfortunately for fans outside of France, it has yet to be announced if Burger King will be offering this collaboration in other territories. As Naruto gets ready for this new menu, it’s the perfect kind of anime for this team up in the United States. Naruto is still one of the most popular anime franchises with a certain generation, so this kind of team up in the West would go a long way with fans (especially as they start testing the waters with anime).

What’s Next for Naruto?

This team up between Naruto and Burger King might be exclusive to France, but thankfully Naruto still has more in the works for a release potentially later this year. As part of the celebration for that 20th anniversary was a special new four episode anime featuring the original incarnation of Naruto. This brings back the original Team 7 as seen in the pre-Shippuden release, and fans have been waiting quite a while to see the new episodes as the new anime has unfortunately been in the midst of an indefinite delay for the past year.

It was originally scheduled to make its debut in the Fall of 2023 to coincide with Naruto’s 20th anniversary, but unfortunately Naruto has yet to announce when these new episodes will be making their debut. There’s a good chance we’ll see some forward momentum as there are only four episodes to this new special release. At the same time, fans are waiting to see more of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations as the sequel series has also been in the midst of its own indefinite hiatus for the last couple of years too.