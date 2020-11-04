Burn The Witch Cosplay Magically Brings Noel and Ninny to Life

✖

Bleach creator Tite Kubo made major waves when he released a new limited series in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, and now one cosplay has magically brought the new duo of Noel and Ninny from Burn The Witch to life. After bringing Bleach to an end several years ago, Kubo surprisingly returned back in 2018 with a brand new one-shot that teased a whole new world full of stories to tell. As it turned out, this one-shot was eventually turned into a four chapter limited series and theatrical anime film just two years later.

This dual release of limited manga series and theatrical anime introduced us to the main characters of Burn The Witch, Noel Niihashi and Ninny Spangcole. These two witches were a huge hit with fans in both mediums, and now they'll be taking over a whole new dimension with some awesome cosplay. Artist @evancecosplay (who you can find more work from on Instagram here) and @pichucosplay (who you can find more work from on Instagram here) took on Noel and Ninny respectively with some magical cosplay. Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Evance 🏳️‍🌈 @ #stayhome 🛌 (@evancecosplay) on Oct 13, 2020 at 9:14am PDT

The first releases of the limited series were a huge hit, and shortly after it ended its run it was confirmed that Kubo would be returning for a "Season 2" of the manga series at a later date. There has yet to be any announcement as to whether or not this second wave of releases would also include a second anime film. One of the reasons the new series was such a huge hit was that it was a stealth spin-off of Kubo's Bleach series with a cool Easter Egg that was revealed toward the end of the anime film release.

Noel and Ninny were two stylish additions to the heroic line up of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, and it's no wonder that fans are excited to potentially see the two of them again whenever the series makes its return. But what do you think? Are you hoping to see the two of them again in a future Burn The Witch entry? What did you think of the limited series so far? How do you like the film? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!