Bleach Creator's Burn The Witch to Hit Shelves this Fall

✖

Bleach creator Tite Kubo's Burn The Witch will be officially hitting shelves this Fall! Kubo surprised fans when he returned to Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine with a new one-shot project, Burn The Witch. It turned out to be such a hit with fans and Shueisha's editors that more of the series was requested from the prominent creator. But rather than turn it into a weekly series, Kubo instead expanded Burn The Witch into a four chapter limited series (that also got an official feature film adaptation). While the series has been available digitally, it's on its way to shelves in the near future!

Viz Media has announced that a physical, English language licensed release for Tite Kubo's Burn The Witch is currently in the works for a release in Fall 2021. While there is no concrete release date just yet as of this writing, the announcement from Viz Media did confirm that the physical release of the manga will include a special slipcase for those who end up picking up the new series for their collection. Read on below for the official announcement:

Announcement: Burn the Witch, Vol. 1 releases Fall 2021! Tite Kubo’s exciting expansion of Bleach, takes place in the western branch of Soul Society, Reverse London. Includes a special slipcase! pic.twitter.com/4axsX1EAkZ — VIZ (@VIZMedia) February 19, 2021

It's currently unclear as to whether or not this physical release will include the original one-shot, but it is indeed going to contain the four chapters Kubo released for the work last year. Burn The Witch was such a success for Shueisha that a second "season" of chapters was confirmed to be in the works not long after the final chapter of the series was released.

If you currently want to check out the series, you can do so through Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. This includes the one-shot alongside the four chapters, and if you wanted to check out the feature film, you can currently stream the series with Crunchyroll. An English dubbed version of the film will be available starting March 15th and stars Allegra Clark as Noel Niihashi, Olivia Hack as Ninny Sprangcole, Griffin Burns as Balgo Parks, and Sean Chiplock as Bruno Bangnyfe.

Are you going to pick up Burn The Witch when it hit shelves this Fall? What did you think of Tite Kubo's return to Shonen Jump? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!