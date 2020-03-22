How to Read Bleach Creator’s Burn the Witch One-Shot

It’s been a wild couple of days for fans of Tite Kubo as not only was Bleach‘s anime confirmed to be on the way back to finally adapt the final arc of the manga, but Kubo’s next full serialization was confirmed to be a continuation of his Burn the Witch one-shot that released back in 2018. When Bleach came to its end in 2016, fans had been waiting patiently to see what was next from the prominent creator. This came to fruition with the one-shot that surprisingly had some major ties to that original series.

During the special 20th Anniversary presentation for the Bleach franchise, Kubo’s editors hilariously noted how they loved that one-shot so much that not only did they want to make an anime from it but hoped Kubo would turn it into a full series. That means that the editors loved seeing the one-shot just as much as fans did back then.

But what if you had yet to check it out? Now is as good of a time as any to check out the 62 page pilot for the series as Viz Media has officially re-launched Burn the Witch through their digital Shonen Jump library. You can read it completely for free at the following link here!

Read the Burn the Witch one-shot that inspired the newly announced anime series, FREE on Shonen Jump! https://t.co/C4fydPcamQ pic.twitter.com/4ZU1U7Y16v — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) March 21, 2020

For those unfamiliar with the project, Burn the Witch is set 12 years after the end of Bleach’s Thousand-Year Blood War arc. Following two young witches named Noel and Nini, the organization known as Wing Bind was tasked with taking out dragon threats in the world of Reverse London. At the tail end of the one-shot it was revealed that this was actually the Western Branch of the Soul Society!

That was a major reveal of its own that sparked the imagination of Bleach fans everywhere, so it’s good to see the universe more built on as Tite Kubo will soon make his grand return to Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump with a brand new anime film and series. But what do you think?

Are you excited to see Burn the Witch’s new anime film? Excited to see where Tite Kubo takes it next as his new full series? What are you hoping to see after this one-shot? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!