By the Grace of the Gods Releases Season 2 Opening and Ending

By the Grace of the Gods is one of the many anime franchises that have returned for new episodes as part of the very packed Winter 2023 anime schedule, and with a new season of the anime comes a new opening and ending theme sequence! The anime taking on Roy and Ririnra's original light novel series was one of the few new anime projects that managed to release during the troubled 2020 anime year, and it proved to be such a quiet hit with fans that a second season of the series is now airing this year after a few years of waiting.

By the Grace of the Gods might not have made huge waves with fans during its low key first season, but the second season is here to offer more of the light Isekai fare that was a big hit with fans during its initial run. There's a new set of opening and ending themes for Season 2 led by the opening titled, "Way to go" as performed by MindaRyn. As for the ending theme, it's titled "Drum-shiki Tansaki" as performed by Azusa Tadokoro, and you can check out both theme sequences below:

How to Watch By the Grace of the Gods Season 2

By the Grace of the Gods Season 2 is now airing new episodes overseas as part of the Winter 2023 anime schedule, and you can catch them now streaming with Crunchyroll. You can also find the first season of the anime streaming there as well if you want to catch up with the anime's run thus far. As for what to expect from By the Grace of the Gods, Crunchyroll teases the series as such:

"Only 39 years into a life full of bad luck, Ryoma Takebayashi passes away in his sleep! Taking pity on him, three divine beings show compassion by reincarnating him as a young boy to a magical, new world. Now he spends his time researching and caring for slimes. But after healing an injured traveler, Ryoma decides to set out with his new friends on a journey to use his power to help others."

