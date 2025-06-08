Cancelled Shonen Jump Series to Finally Get English Release

One surprising manga has come to an end after only a year of serialization within the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and Viz Media will finally bringing its English language release to shelves next year. Shonen Jump is going through a big period of changes within the last year thanks to many of its longest running franchises coming to an end. With the end of series like My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Undead Unluck ending so closely together, the magazine has begun to make some big moves in order to compensate for the loss of its longer running hits.

The latest issue of Shonen Jump magazine has surprisingly brought another series to an end about sixteen months since it first began as Super Psychic Policeman Chojo has officially come to an end with the release of Chapter 65 of the manga this weekend. But while the series has been brought to its conclusion, Viz Media has announced they have licensed the now-cancelled series for an English language release with the plans to hit shelves with physical volumes beginning next Spring. Check out the official announcement below.

Announcement: At West Chinjuku Police Station, Ippongi realizes her new partner, Chojo, uses his psychic powers to do everything except work! Together, they turn the police force into a farce. Super Psychic Policeman Chojo, Vol. 1, by Shun Numa, releases Spring 2026. pic.twitter.com/ZbSD4LjQp6 — VIZ Media (@VIZMedia) June 6, 2025

How Does Super Psychic Policeman Chojo End?

Shun Numa’s Super Psychic Policeman Chojo ends with the release of Chapter 65 in this weekend’s issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Much like the comedy focused series before it, the final chapter decides to have a bit of fun with the fact it is coming to an end by using Chojo’s abilities to look into potential futures. It’s not clear ultimately which future is the “canonical” one, however, as each future tease is dramatically different from one another with a robot apocalypse, a divorce between its two leads, a potential wedding and much more being on the table for its grand finale.

With Chojo depressed over his favorite manga ending with its latest chapter, he starts thinking about the nature of endings overall. But ultimately, despite how he tries to change the future all anyone can do is wait to see what actually comes to pass. It’s a bright ending for the fun series that had a fairly lengthy run when you consider that some bigger franchises or serializations had been cancelled long before they had the chance to reach the same amount of chapters.

What’s Going On With Shonen Jump?

Shonen Jump is kicking off an even bigger Summer of changes for the action magazine. They have announced plans to introduce four brand new titles to the magazine over the coming weeks, and that means that the magazine is also about to end more of its serializations to make room. The series that are on the borderline of cancellation will likely meet their end in the coming weeks, so if there are any series that seem to be building towards a grand finale of some kind that is likely why as their inevitable ends are coming fairly soon.

This can even be the case for some of the series still hanging on from the early 2020s like Blue Box, which didn’t seem like it was heading for an end but could under this new context. But it’s more likely that some of the newer series that haven’t been hits will get the axe first as it’s about to get a lot more competitive to vie for fans’ attention through the Summer. Either way, Shueisha is looking for its next big icons that will support the magazine heading into the future and the weaker series just won’t make the jump.