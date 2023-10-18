Captain Laserhawk Hypes Premiere With New Posters

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix will be making its premiere with Netflix in just one more day from the time of this writing, and Netflix is hyping up the new anime premiere with some cool new posters! Captain Laserhawk is going to be a wild new project from creator and producer Adi Shankar as while it was first teased as an animated take on Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon, the promotional materials have revealed it to be a full celebration of Ubisoft's massive video game library. And that includes the characters who will be at the center of it all.

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix will be mixing together Ubisoft's franchises in some wild ways, and the characters at the center of it all will be inspired by those various franchises. There are even some appearances teased from the likes of major characters like Rayman, and they are at the center of some new posters for the series released to help hype up the anime's premiere on Netflix later this week. You can check out the newest look at Captain Laserhawk below:

Prepare to be REMIXED, in one day Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix premieres only on Netflix! Brought to you by Ubisoft & creator Adi Shankar! pic.twitter.com/47cF3tASoK — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) October 18, 2023

What to Know for Captain Laserhawk

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix will be streaming with Netflix starting on October 19th. Created and produced by Adi Shankar, and directed by Mehdi Leffad for animation studio Bobbypills, the series stars Nathaniel Curtis as Dolph Laserhawk, Mark Ebulue as Marcus Holloway, Boris Hiestand as Alex, Adi Shankar as Niji Six, and Ballak as Bullfrog. New additions to the voice cast include Caroline Ford as The Warden, David Menkin as Rayman, Courtney Mae-Briggs as Jade, Glenn Wrage as Pay'J, and Daniel York Loh as Pagan Min.

As for what to expect from the story behind the new series, Ubisoft teases Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix as such, "The series is set in an alternative 1992 in the country formerly known as the USA.Now called Eden, it is a technocracy ruled by propaganda and corruption. Super-soldier Dolph Laserhawk has just been betrayed by the love of his life and locked up in Eden's top security prison Supermaxx. He must now lead a team of rebel outcasts on risky undercover missions in order to survive."

Are you checking out Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix on Netflix? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!