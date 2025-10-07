Cartoon Network Series Returning Right in Time For The Spooky Season

It’s October, and you know what that means. Now is the time to celebrate the spookiest things that creep and crawl throughout our world, with Cartoon Network taking this fact to heart. While the cable network has had quite a few series that blend humor with the supernatural, such as Courage the Cowardly Dog and The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy, there has been one show that many animation fans feel perfectly encapsulates the autumn season. Strap in, Cartoon Network fans, because it’s right about time to return to the Unknown.

Over The Garden Wall might have only had one season when it landed on Cartoon Network in 2014, but the show has remained a fall tradition for many for over a decade. The animated series starring Wirt and Greg will return to the cable network on October 17th with the entirety of the series planning to re-air its episodes back-to-back. Airing at 2:30 PM Eastern that day, Over The Garden Wall is an easy-to-binge series thanks to it consisting of ten episodes that are around eleven minutes each. Effectively, the season works well as a movie-sized adventure, so re-airing in one block makes sense. Unfortunately, a sequel series has yet to be confirmed, and returning to the Unknown seems unlikely.

Why is Over The Garden Wall so Loved?

Cartoon Network

Over The Garden Wall might have only had ten episodes to its name, but the series from creator Patrick McHale has both a thrilling story structure, cast of characters, and an overall aesthetic that has made it a legendary addition to Cartoon Network. Like many other animated series on the platform, Wirt and Greg’s journey has plenty of laughs throughout, but it also has some legitimately creepy scares. Over The Garden Wall might be an all-ages affair, but it certainly knows how to get spooky when the situation arises.

To help ring in the animated show’s tenth anniversary in 2024, Cartoon Network returned to the dark world via a stop-motion special that breathed new life into its sibling protagonists. Forged by Aardman Animations, who fans might know for its work on projects like Chicken Run, Shaun the Sheep, and Wallace And Gromit, creator Patrick McHale was more than happy to share his thoughts on celebrating the milestone last year.

“I want to say how wonderful it’s been getting to work with Aardman on this new short to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the series. We decided to do it in stop motion because it seemed like a nice way to reimagine Wirt and Greg’s story without disrupting the delicate ecosystem of the series itself. And also, just because I love stop motion and ever since I was a kid I hoped maybe someday I would get to work at Aardman and this has been really special to me. Thank you to everyone who’s enjoyed the series over the years and to those of you who are just discovering it now. It’s been amazing to see it come back every Fall and become a sort of tradition for people. So, thank you. Have a nice autumn. All the best.”

