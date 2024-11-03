Over the Garden Wall Returns With New Stop-Motion Special: Watch

Over the Garden Wall is now celebrating the 10th anniversary of the miniseries’ original debut with Cartoon Network, and it has made its grand return to screens with a new stop-motion short produced in partnership with the studio behind the Wallace & Gromit films, Aardman Animations. Over the Garden Wall originally made its debut with Cartoon Network back in 2014 with a special miniseries that aired over the course of a single week. While the series first came and went with a big enough fanfare, Over the Garden Wall has since amassed a huge cult following in the last decade with new fans discovering it every year.

Over the Garden Wall felt special when it made its original premiere with Cartoon Network, but in the last decade fans have shared their love for the miniseries online. Telling the story of two young boys lost in a mysterious wood, Over the Garden Wall has been such a cult hit that it’s now returned in a whole new way to celebrate its milestone anniversary. Cartoon Network has released a special stop-motion short that reimagines the now classic miniseries, and really showcases what made the original so special all those years ago. Check it out in the video above.

How Over the Garden Wall Came Back for the 10th Anniversary

Leading up to the 10th anniversary of its original broadcast debut on November 3rd, Cartoon Network announced that Over the Garden Wall’s creator Patrick McHale would be working with Aardman Animations on this new short. The studio has tackled many major stop-motion projects such as the Wallace & Gromit films, Chicken Run, Shaun the Sheep and more, so this was a welcome surprise. It goes to show just how much support the miniseries has gotten in the years since its original debut. McHale even took to Cartoon Network’s social media to share a special message with fans for the occasion.

“I want to say how wonderful it’s been getting to work with Aardman on this new short to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the series,” McHale began. “We decided to do it in stop motion because it seemed like a nice way to reimagine Wirt and Greg’s story without disrupting the delicate ecosystem of the series itself. And also, just because I love stop motion and ever since I was a kid I hoped maybe someday I would get to work at Aardman and this has been really special to me. Thank you to everyone who’s enjoyed the series over the years and to those of you who are just discovering it now. It’s been amazing to see it come back every Fall and become a sort of tradition for people. So, thank you. Have a nice autumn. All the best.”

How to Watch Over the Garden Wall

Over the Garden Wall has achieved cult status in the decade since its initial premiere, but it’s gotten a bit tougher to check out the original animated series if you wanted to revisit it or perhaps see it for the first time. You can now find all ten episodes of Over the Garden Wall now streaming with Hulu, but the streaming service almost removed it at once point this year. With the way streaming services are these days, maybe it’s best to check it out as soon as possible just in case.

Starring Elijah Wood as Wirt, Over the Garden Wall sees two brothers venture into the unknown when they suddenly end up in a mystical forest full of mysterious people and creatures. This was the first special miniseries debut of its kind for Cartoon Network, and still has left an impact all these years later. Maybe it can even get a full revival in stop motion seeing how well it works in this short?