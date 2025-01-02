These MAX Shows Might Be On The Chopping Block in 2025 (And Beyond)

Streaming has become a mainstay for entertainment, allowing viewers all over the world to have endless libraries at their fingertips. While the advance of technology has its bright sides, there are some storm clouds when it comes to streaming services as of late. Many platforms have been removing some of their biggest series and/or movies from their rosters, with one of the biggest examples being Warner Bros’ MAX. With the arrival of 2025, MAX lost beloved series such as Teen Titans, Teen Titans Go, Static Shock, and more. Based on a new report that has found its way online, there might be more removals for 2025 and 2026.

While many series and movies have been removed from MAX, this doesn’t necessarily mean that they are gone from the streaming world forever. One recent example is Teen Titans Go! which made the leap from MAX to Hulu, where you can currently catch the long-running series on the latter. For the list that has found its way online, the list isn’t confirming that the aforementioned properties will be lost to MAX but will line up with when their “licenses expire.” Warner Bros could potentially renew the licenses for many of the titles but bare in mind, its also possible that their fate could be sealed.

2025 MAX License Expirations List

As mentioned previously, these upcoming license expiration dates does not necessarily mean that the properties will be expunged from MAX, but it does mean that there is the possibility that they might be. To kick off 2025, the license expirations for the likes of The Looney Tunes Show, Teen Titans Go, Ed Edd n Eddy, and The Grim Adventures of Billy And Mandy tracks with the properties’ removal from the streaming service. To start, here’s a breakdown of the properties that have license expirations dates and when said dates arrive:

The Sylvester & Tweety Mysteries – April 1

Baby Looney Tunes – June 1

New Looney Tunes – June 1

Tom And Jerry Tales – April 1

Tom And Jerry – May 1

The Tom And Jerry Show – July 1

Jonny Quest – April 1

The New Scooby-Doo Mysteries – April 1

A Pup Named Scooby Doo – April 1

Yogi Bear – May 1

The Flintstones – May 1

The Jetsons – May 1

The Smurfs – May 1

Scooby-Doo And Scrappy-Doo – May 1

Be Cool, Scooby Doo – May 1

Scooby-Doo And Guess Who – May 1

The New Scooby-Doo Movies – June 1

Scooby-Doo, Mystery Incorporated – June 1

What’s New Scooby-Doo – August 1

Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! – September 1

The Scooby-Doo Show – September 1

Apple & Onion – February 11

The Powerpuff Girls – May 27

Courage The Cowardly Dog – August 1

Adventure Time – October 1

Squidbillies – January 11

Robot Chicken – May 10

Home Movies – May 27

Aqua Teen Hunger Force (Seasons 1-11) – May 27

Samurai Jack – May 27

Harvey Birdman – August 31

Moral Orel – August 31

Black Dynamite – August 31

Sealab 2021 – September 1

The Brak Show – September 1

Superjail – September 1

2026 MAX License Expirations List

Alongside this year’s potential losses, the license expiration list for MAX also includes a breakdown for 2026 and there are some big titles that fall under this roster. You can check out the list below:

Batman: The Animated Series – January 1, 2026

Batman: Beyond – January 1, 2026

Superman: The Animated Series – January 1, 2026

Justice League – January 1, 2026

Justice League Unlimited – January 1, 2026

The Batman – January 1, 2026

Batman: The Brave And The Bold – January 1, 2026

The Boondocks – January 7, 2026

Clone High – April 14, 2026

Once again, these shows could be renewed on MAX to continue their part of being on the streaming service’s roster but it is worthwhile to keep these license expiration dates in mind if you want to check out any of these shows and/or movies in the near future.

