Craig of the Creek’s Final Episode Is Now Streaming: How to Watch

Play video

Craig of the Creek has officially ended its run with Cartoon Network after seven years, and now fans can go back and check out the final episode that’s now available for streaming. Originally created by Mark Burnett and Ben Levin, Craig of the Creek made its full debut with Cartoon Network back in 2018. The series was an immediate hit with fans of all ages as the animated series seemed to feel nostalgic as it had vibes of classic Cartoon Network shows like Ed, Edd n Eddy and Codename: Kids Next Door, but also had a strong and fresh personality all of its own.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Craig of the Creek was also one of the biggest modern successes for Cartoon Network studios as it was only getting stronger with each subsequent season. But now Craig of the Creek has aired its final episode titled “See You Tomorrow at the Creek,” and fans can now stream the final episode (along with the rest of Season 6’s episodes) with Hulu and Max. If you wanted to see how the series came to its end in its final moments, Cartoon Network has shared a rather spoilery clip that you can check out in the video above.

Cartoon Network

Did Craig of the Creek End?

Craig of the Creek has officially come to an end with the final episode of Season 6 that aired this past Saturday on Cartoon Network. It was a wild road getting to this point for the Cartoon Network Studios original, however. Because it might have been a huge success for Cartoon Network, it was one of the many animated franchises caught within the changes in Warner Bros. Discovery in the last few years. Originally announcing that it would be returning for a new feature film, Season 5, and new spinoff, plans were adjusted quickly after that.

The new movie successfully released as Craig Before the Creek gives fans a prequel story to the original TV series, but Season 5 was later announced to be cut into two different seasons with Season 6 serving as the final one for the series overall. Then the final season was split even further as the first half of the season aired last year, with the final four episodes then held for a premiere this January. So it might have taken an odd road to get there, but Craig of the Creek did get to have its official ending.

Cartoon Network

How Does Craig of the Creek End?

One of the big reasons why Craig of the Creek has been such a modern hit of a series is the fact that it had a story to end in the first place. Because while the animated series indeed told its story at an episodic pace so that young fans could check out any episode of the series at any time, there were extended sagas spread across multiple episodes. There was even a grander arc involving the other side of the Creek that exploded with a final conflict after multiple seasons’ worth of build up.

With lots of characters with their own distinct personalities that led to fun mix ups in any given episode, now is the time to celebrate Craig of the Creek‘s grand finale. You can find all seasons of the series (including the final episode) now streaming with Hulu, and the final three seasons of the series (and Craig Before the Creek movie) streaming with Max. You might have missed out while it aired, but there’s still plenty of time to celebrate the animated series’ legacy as a modern Cartoon Network classic.