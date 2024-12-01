Craig of the Creek Sets 2025 Release Date for Final Episodes

Craig of the Creek fans in the United States have been eagerly waiting for the final few episodes of the series to air with Cartoon Network, and a 2025 release date has been set for the grand finale at last. Craig of the Creek is likely the last of the major Cartoon Network originals that we’ll see in action with the network under the company’s former production banner, and it’s been a great send off for the modern era. After getting a shortened order for its final episodes, the series began the first half of its sixth and final season earlier this Summer.

Craig of the Creek was officially renewed for Season 5 back in 2022, and in the years since Cartoon Network shortened this final season to 20 episodes instead of the 40 seen in previous years. The team then broke this up into two final seasons of ten episodes a piece (at least through Cartoon Network’s scheduling), and the first six episodes of this final season aired over the course of a special week long event earlier this Summer. Now as spotted by @CNSchedules on X, Craig of the Creek‘s final episodes will begin airing on Saturday, January 4th at 9:00AM.

What Are Craig of the Creek’s Final Episodes?

In the promo now airing on Cartoon Network in the United States (as spotted by @CNSchedules on X), the final episodes of Craig of the Creek are now scheduled for a release beginning on Saturday, January 4th next year. It’s likely that it will be a single episode airing every weekend through the end of the month, and that will be it for Craig of the Creek. As previously revealed by Craig of the Creek series co-creator Ben Levin following The Sleepover Chronicles event last Summer, there are only four more episodes left of the series to go before it’s over.

In fact, fans outside of the United States have likely already gotten to see these final four episodes in action. Levin further teased that Craig of the Creek’s final episodes would be hitting some time earlier this September, and fans outside of the United States actually got to see these episodes. But thankfully, spoilers for these final episodes have not been running rampant in the time since. So if you have been patiently waiting to see how Craig of the Creek ends, the wait won’t be much longer or tougher.

Why Craig of the Creek Is So Special

Craig of the Creek is one of the final Cartoon Network shows from the modern 2020s era that has left a mark with animation fans. It was one of the rare original hits to carve a name for itself so well that it even got an original animated movie, Craig Before the Creek. Before all of the changes at the top, Craig of the Creek was riding high with a renewal for Season 5, a new movie, and Jessica’s Big Little World spinoff series announced. That’s basically unheard of for Cartoon Network at the time, and likely ever again.

Craig of the Creek not only offered tons of fun childhood adventures told across episodic stories, but it also built up its own anime inspired sagas that ran across multiple episodes before exploding in huge events. It was an animated series that really spoke to not only kids, but kids at heart who were nostalgic for Cartoon Network’s prime. As Craig of the Creek comes to an next January, animation fans are going to be hard pressed to find something like it. You can check out the entire series and movie now streaming with Max to see what all the buzz is about.

