Castlevania Cosplay Features "Saint" Alucard

It goes without saying that one of the biggest original animated series on Netflix is definitely the video game adaptation, Castlevania, following a trio of vampire hunters battling against the lord of the vampires and his kin, and one fan has decided to create unique cosplay for the son of Dracula, Alucard. Though a fourth season for the animated series has been confirmed, fans are waiting to see just when the adventures of Trevor, Sypha, and the prince of the vampires will make their grand return to the streaming service.

The third season told a tragic tale for the son of Dracula, as he left the sides of Trevor and Sypha following them accomplishing their main goal of destroying Alucard's father. With Alucard seemingly going mad as he resided in his father's abode, he came across two young hunters that were attempting to gain enough power to eliminate the vampire scourge of the world, only for them to eventually betray him and attempt to take his life to steal his treasures and power. Alucard survived the attempt on his life but was right back to where he started, coming that much closer to becoming the man that he hated so much.

Instagram Cosplayer Steinholic gave Alucard some unique cosplay that definitely made him much more "saintly", capturing the aesthetic of the powerful son of Dracula who has become a fan favorite in both the animated series and the long-running video game franchise of Castlevania:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tolik (@steinholic)

Alucard might be most well known for his role as the hero of Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, but his history stretches back to the Nintendo Entertainment System where he was a selectable character in Castlevania 3: Dracula's Curse. Though the franchise would normally revolve around the Belmont Clan and their goal of eliminating Dracula and his creatures of the night, Alucard has carved his way into the minds of fans and has become one of the most popular characters in the franchise.

Though the future of Alucard in the animated series is anyone's guess, there are big new threats that are seeking to fill the world in Dracula's absence.

