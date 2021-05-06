Netflix Hypes Castlevania's Final Season With New Dracula Art

✖

Since the conclusion of the second season of Castlevania on Netflix, the world of the Belmonts has been absent of the lord of the vampires, Dracula, but that isn't stopping the streaming service from recalling Drac's glory days with new art celebrating the upcoming fourth and final season of the animated series. With the upcoming season promising to focus on the growing threat presented by the armies of Isaac and Carmilla, it seems that Trevor, Sypha, and Alucard will still have some serious problems on their hand regardless of Dracula no longer being among the land of the living.

Dracula has been a complicated antagonist throughout the Netflix animated series, vowing to eliminate humanity following the death of his wife at the hands of religious zealots. Luckily for mankind, his efforts to wipe humanity from the face of the Earth came to an end with Trevor and his fellow vampire slayers managing to take down the lord of all vampires. With the loss of Dracula in the driver's seat for the world of night creatures, a power vacuum has emerged that sees armies being raised by Carmilla and her sisters, as well as the devil forger known as Isaac.

Netflix Geeked's Official Twitter Account shared new artwork of the lord of the vampires himself, with the final season teasing that more plans are being put into fruition to bring back Dracula from the dead and only Trevor, Sypha, and Alucard can put an end to it:

let's start at the beginning... one week to the new season of Castlevania. pic.twitter.com/dwRhJfKAP1 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) May 6, 2021

While this upcoming season will be Castlevania's last, the creative minds behind the series haven't been shy about their plans of potentially diving back into the world of this video game adaptation. Castlevania's video game series has given fans new entries for decades, so there are plenty of Belmonts and monsters to follow if the streaming service does ultimately decide to dive back into the supernatural world.

What do you think of this new artwork celebrating the final season of Castlevania's upcoming release? Where do you hope the dark franchise will go in the future of the animated series should it return? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the creatures of the night.