Frieren Season 2 Highlights New Opening With Final Trailer Ahead of Premiere

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End will be making its highly anticipated return for Season 2 in just a few more days, and the anime is celebrating with a final trailer ahead of the new season. Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is just one of the many massive blockbusters returning for new episodes as part of the now ongoing Winter 2026 anime schedule, but it’s certainly the one franchise that fans are looking forward to seeing more than many others. It’s hard not to see why as the Fantasy series has introduced a whole new magical world, and now it’s set to continue.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is coming back for Season 2 later this week, and held a special premiere screening in Japan for the new season. But thankfully, there was still something special on offer to fans who weren’t lucky enough to check out the new season in this early way with the final new trailer for the season. Showing off the new opening theme titled “lulu.” as performed by MRS. GREEN APPLE, you can check out the newest trailer for Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 below.

How to Watch Frieren Season 2

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 will be exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll beginning on January 16th at 7:00 AM PT in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS and India. This will be the original Japanese language audio with English subtitles, but an English dub release for the new season has been announced. Crunchyroll will be offering its dub at a later date, but has yet to confirm its launch plans as of this time.

This newest trailer for Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 also revealed that Kazuhiko Inoue will be joining the series as the mysterious Southern Hero, but his role in it all is still very much intriguing. Tomoya Kitagawa will be directing Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 for Madhouse, taking over from Keiichiro Saito seen with the first season. Keisuke Kojima and Yuri Fujinaka will be handling the character designs and taking over for Reiko Nagasawa. Tomohiro Suzuki returns from the first season to handle the series’ composition and Evan Call returns to compose the music.

What’s New for Frieren Season 2?

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 has revealed quite a lot of its plans with this newest trailer for the coming season, and with it seems to be teasing a lot of material that might be original to the anime experience. With Frieren‘s original manga currently in the midst of a hiatus, this is going to be some of the only new materials for the franchise that fans will be getting for a while. And if it’s brand new content, that’s going to be received even better by fans.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is one of the biggest returns of the Winter 2026 season, and is just one of the biggest returns of the year overall. It’s because fans fell in love with the titular Frieren after that first season, and the promise of seeing more of her and the others in action is just too good to miss out on. Let’s hope it’s able to meet all of its expectations.

