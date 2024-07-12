Cells At Work’s Live-Action Movie Drops New Poster

Live-action anime adaptations are slowly becoming more of a hot ticket item in the entertainment industry. While many anime fans never believed that anyone would be able to successfully create a live-action One Piece, many have been proven wrong by Netflix. Warner Bros Japan has already been trying their hand at the live-action anime game with productions such as Rurouni Kenshi, Tokyo Revengers, and even JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable. In a major twist, the WB is looking to do the same with Cells At Work as a new poster highlights the live-action take on the journey of the White and Red Blood Cells.

Cells At Work has seen serious success in the anime world not just thanks to its main series but its many spin-offs that have been released over the years. Cells At Work: Code Black, Bacteria At Work, Cells That Don’t Work, Cells At Work: White, and Cells At Work Baby don’t cover the full gamut of the side stories for the popular anime series. While the main series did end its main series, it is continuing via its spin-offs.

The Cells At Work live-action movie will hit Japanese theaters on December 13th this year. Unfortunately, there has been no word on when, or if, it will do the same in North America.

If you want a breakdown of the upcoming movie, here’s how Warner Bros Japan describes the live-action adaptation, “The smallest protagonist in film history – a human cell! There are a staggering 37 trillion cells in the human body. Red blood cells that carry oxygen, white blood cells that fight bacteria, and countless other cells work tirelessly day and night to protect your health and life. High school student Niko (Mana Ashida) lives with her father, Shigeru (Sadao Abe).”

The description continues, “Because of Niko’s diligent nature and her healthy lifestyle, the cells inside her body are always working joyfully. Meanwhile, inside Shigeru’s body, the cells are always complaining, exhausted from the brutal working environment, as he leads an irregular and unhealthy life. On the outside they may look like a happy father and daughter, but on the inside their bodily environments couldn’t be more different. As their lively days go on, pathogens start to sneak up on their bodies… The most epic battle in the history of human cells, with the future of Niko and Shigeru at stake, is about to begin!”