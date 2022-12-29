Chainsaw Man Cosplay Higlights The Sinister Sawatari

Chainsaw Man saw a number of devils impeding Denji's dreams of getting a girlfriend, earning three square meals per day, and having a roof over his head, with one of the most terrifying emerging thanks to the sinister Sawatari, a close ally to the Katana Man. Harboring the power of the Snake Devil thanks to a bargain she struck off-screen, one cosplayer has brought the villain back to the forefront, which might not happen in the future of the anime season considering Chainsaw Man's first season finale.

Chainsaw Man's Sawatari could do some serious damage thanks to her contract with the Snake Devil, not just bringing out the giant reptile similar to how Aki would summon the Fox Devil, but giving her the ability to swallow and absorb other devils. Sawatari was in essence responsible for the death of Himeno, as the devil hunter with a crush on Aki sacrificed her life for naught when the Ghost Devil was eaten by Sawatari's snake. While not being as hands-on as her ally the Katana Devil, Sawatari might have been a bigger threat to the Devil Hunters, as was shown during the re-match with Aki in the season finale.

Instagram Cosplayer Miruqi took the opportunity to bring Sawatari to life, striking the pose that the villain would use when she was looking to bring forth the Snake Devil that caused quite a few headaches for Denji and his allies in the first season of Chainsaw Man:

Based on the events of the season finale of Chainsaw Man, it doesn't seem as though Sawatari will be returning to the series as the Snake Devil had bit her head clean off after she was captured by Makima's forces. While the Devil Hunters debated whether she meant to commit suicide or if she was killed by a contract she had secretly made with the Gun Devil, this will be a big mystery moving forward should the anime adaptation return.

While the anime adaptation's future is up in the air, the manga by Tatsuki Fujimoto is continuing to follow Denji, though Part 2 of the series has explored new characters and scenarios in this bloody Shonen universe.

