Rent-A-Girlfriend Spawns Its Biggest Controversy Yet With A Massive Plot Twist

Rent-A-Girlfriend is no stranger to controversies and has been the subject of contention and debate for many years now. Between the already strange plot, the main character’s antics, and the development of the story, the series has had heat on it. However, the latest controversy might be its biggest one yet, and given how out of the field it was and how no one could have predicted this turn of events, the rom-com seems to be going to its ending in a very interesting way.

While not officially released yet, Rent-A-Girlfriend’s latest chapter shows the protagonist Kazuya finally confessing to Chizuru after more than 360 chapters of excruciating wait, and this moment was something readers have been looking forward to for a long time. However, no one foresaw that Chizuru would turn Kazuya down and reject him, seemingly ending their chances of any relationship or romance between them. This was truly a bold story decision from Reiji Miyajima, and while there is a very real chance their story isn’t over, this plot twist couldn’t be any more unpredictable, and fans are very angry about how the story is unfolding.

Chizuru Shockingly Turns Down Kazuya

Chizuru said that she does not regret their regret back in the Hawaii Arc, and while she is attracted to him, her complicated lifestyle and goals mean that she cannot be with him and settle down. Thus, she turned him down in Rent-A-Girlfriend, and Kazuya was fighting to keep his tears at bay. Interestingly, the chapter ended with Chizuru hurting her foot from a blister, so there is definitely something interesting that will happen in next week’s chapter.

The reason for the controversy is that fans have invested a long time in seeing any sort of progress in the relationship between the two. The series has a habit of one step forward, two steps back when it comes to the two, and there have been many times when it seemed like something was going to happen, but it just didn’t. While something definitely did happen this time, it left a bad taste in the mouths of fans, as they wanted the two to get together. Most rom-coms do lead to the result where the two main characters end up in a relationship, and this was something especially anticipated from Rent-A-Girlfriend, given the obvious hints of their love for each other.

Fortunately, all hope isn’t lost, as Chizuru is definitely attracted to Kazuya now. The main hurdle is to find a way to accommodate her lifestyle and maintain a relationship. With the manga gearing up to its finale, that will be the last plot line fans will have to go through, and it is very unlikely that this rejection will be something permanent and final.