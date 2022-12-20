Chainsaw Man Releases Episode 11 Promo: Watch

Chainsaw Man is nearing the end of its very first season of episodes, and now fans have been given the first look at what is coming in the penultimate episode with the promo for Episode 11! The final arc of the season kicked off with a bloody fight that took out a ton of members of the Special Divisions, and thus now all of the teams needed to be brought together in one cohesive group in order to take on the major threats still lingering out there. Thankfully, the time has come to meet many of these new faces in the next episode.

When Denji and Power were brought onto the Special Division 4 team, it had seemed like they were the only special cases in terms of their abilities as a Fiend and a person who transforms into a devil. But that's far from the case as the previous for Chainsaw Man Episode 11 teases we'll get to see even more of them in action for the first real time since all of these new fiends were first introduced to the anime in the opening theme sequence. You can check out the promo for Chainsaw Man Episode 11 below:

How to Watch Chainsaw Man Episode 11

Chainsaw Man Episode 11 will be premiering in Japan on Tuesday, December 20th, and fans will be able to check out the new episode as soon as it streams with Crunchyroll shortly after. With the first season gearing up for its grand finale, there's a lot to be set up here more so than just all of these new faces joining the action. You can find the rest of the season now streaming with Crunchyroll too. As for what to expect, they tease Chainsaw Man's anime as such:

"Denji is a young boy who works as a Devil Hunter with the 'Chainsaw Devil' Pochita. One day, as he was living his miserable life trying to pay off the debt he inherited from his parents, he got betrayed and killed. As he was losing his consciousness, he made a deal with Pochita, and got resurrected as the 'Chainsaw Man': the owner of the Devil's heart."

What are you hoping to see in Chainsaw Man's penultimate episode of its first season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!