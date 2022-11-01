Chainsaw Man Episode 4 Promo Released: Watch

Chainsaw Man is making its return with episode four this week, and as you may have guessed, fans are living for the moment. After all, the series has become one of anime's top titles in just a few weeks. All eyes are on Denji now as the boy balances his humanity with Devil Hunting. So if you want a peek at episode four, you have come to the right place.

As you can see below, the first promo for Chainsaw Man episode four is live. It seems this episode will go big with its action as Denji and Aki face down a new devil. And of course, they will be joined by Power and some other Devil Hunters along the way.

How to Watch Chainsaw Man

If you are not caught up with Chainsaw Man right now, you have plenty of time to catch up. The show will run through the winter, and with four episodes under its belt as of today, Chainsaw Man is easy to binge. The show is being simulcasted on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll for fans stateside. So for those on the fence about watching the series, you should at least give episode one a shot.

READ MORE: Chainsaw Man Meets Kirby in This Scary Cute Crossover | Chainsaw Man English Dub Launches First Episode: Watch

Want to know more about Chainsaw Man? You can read up on the series' official synopsis below courtesy of creator Tatsuki Fujimoto and Shueisha: "Denji was a small-time devil hunter just trying to survive in a harsh world. After being killed on a job, he is revived by his pet devil-dog Pochita and becomes something new and dangerous – Chainsaw Man!"

What do you thhink about this Chainsaw Man update? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.