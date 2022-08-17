Chainsaw Man Part 2 Announces August Delay

Chainsaw Man made a successful return last month thanks to Tatsuki Fujimoto, and the creator has not let up on the gas since. Once the manga launched part two, the floodgates were thrown open and let in all of Fujimoto's best work. That was made clear this week as Chainsaw Man chapter 102 welcomed one hero's big return, but fans will have to wait longer than expected to see where the series goes next.

After all, Chainsaw Man is taking another one-week gap. The August delay was confirmed by Shueisha the other day, so readers can plan accordingly.

The report was shared in Shonen Jump+, the digital publication that houses Chainsaw Man part two. The schedule for Fujimoto's next chapter was released not long ago, and it was there fans learned chapter 103 will be published on August 31st rather than August 24th.

Of course, fans were not expecting another manga delay so soon after the last. After all, Chainsaw Man took a one-week break before releasing chapter 102 to the world. However, the string of delays is easy to understand. Chainsaw Man has a lot on its plate right now, and Fujimoto can only do so much in a day.

For those who don't know, the creator has been busy working on part two while overseeing work on the much-anticipated Chainsaw Man anime. The series is slated to hit television this fall courtesy of Studio MAPPA. In recent interviews, the show's production team has stressed Fujimoto is very involved with the anime, and time is ticking down quickly to its release. But once the show has premiered, the creator will hopefully have less on their hands to handle.

Would you be fine with Chainsaw Man becoming biweekly permanently? Are you keeping up with the manga's big comeback? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.