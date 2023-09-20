Chainsaw Man Labels Its Next Terrorist Threat

Denji might no longer be the only protagonist who is leading the Chainsaw Man manga, but that isn't stopping the series from throwing some rather unique threats his way. Thanks to the emergence of a new religion in this world of devils, the Chainsaw Devil now finds himself torn as to how to continue moving forward. With the arrival of Chainsaw Man's 143rd chapter of its manga, an unexpected terrorist attack takes place that proves one of Denji's newest challenges might not be able to be "chainsawed" away.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Chainsaw Man's manga, Chapter 143, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory. Surprisingly enough, neither Denji nor the War Devil, Asa MIkata, make an appearance in Chainsaw Man's latest chapter. Instead, we focus on a terrorist sect that is made up of "Weapons" from the Chainsaw Man Church. Said members of the terrorist cell are like Denji in that they are bonded with devils and have the power to use some supernatural abilities as a result. Believing that killing a number of innocent civilians would cause Denji to once again transform into the Chainsaw Man and boost his profile, they put their plan into motion.

(Photo: MAPPA & Shueisha)

Unfortunately for the Weapons, they encounter a familiar character for those readers who have been following the series since its beginnings. Quanxi, the "First Devil Hunter" who encountered Denji and company much earlier in the series, is now apparently working for Japan's Public Safety Commission and strikes down all three terrorists. While she isn't able to immediately kill "Sword Man", aka Miri Sugo, she takes his head in rapid succession and the terrorist threat is put down for now.

At present, Chainsaw Man's anime adaptation has yet to confirm that a second season is in the works, though there is more than enough material to give Denji plenty of stories on the small screen. If the anime adaptation does continue, it will be quite some time before we see the current storyline play out. Needless to say, should the Chainsaw Man Church hit the screen, it will make for a major anime event.

