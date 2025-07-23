Chainsaw Man Unleashes Mind-Bending Twist in Latest Bloody Battle

Chainsaw Man’s anime is planning to return this fall with the arrival of the franchise’s first film, Chainsaw Man The Movie: The Reze Arc. Despite the wait for this fall, the Chainsaw Man manga is still throwing some serious curveballs at fans of the bloody shonen series. Specifically, chapter 209 has presented a major moment that won’t just affect Denji and Asa as they fight against the Death Devil, but it changes the course of human history. Thanks to the manga’s past, it might take some explaining for those who need a refresher on the Chainsaw Devil’s past.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Chainsaw Man, Chapter 209, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory. To start, let’s examine the present before we dive back into the past when it comes to this world of devils. In fighting against the Falling Devil, Asa delivers a blow to the Primordial Fear that gives the War Devil some breathing room. In witnessing a nearby news report, Mitaka sees that the fictional United States has dropped a new style of bomb on Russia, which the television confirmed is a “nuclear weapon.” While this event happening is big enough news, the new reporter introduces the very idea of a “nuclear weapon” which is a major callback to Makima and her schemes as the Control Devil.

shueisha

Makima’s Previous Scheme

As was revealed in the first block of Chainsaw Man stories, Makima was revealed to be the Control Devil, attempting to use the power of the Chainsaw Devil to forge a new future for mankind. This included making drastic changes to mankind’s history, eliminating the very concepts of how a human’s life ended, world events that humanity would no longer remember, and many other changes in a bid to eliminate pain and suffering from the world. Unfortunately for Makima, she would eventually go too far and was ultimately killed by Denji, seeing the Control Devil reincarnated as Nayuta. Of course, readers know that Nayuta was seemingly also killed in a gruesome fashion, potentially leading to a new Control Devil down the line.

One of the concepts Makima had seemingly erased was the very idea of nuclear weapons, as the reporter finds himself explaining what these weapons of war even are. Not only is the world now thrown into turmoil thanks to this revelation, but this will most likely mean that Asa is in store for a serious power boost in the fight against the Death Devil. The Control Devil was attempting to eliminate war, meaning that mankind was far less scared of the very concept. Now that war is back and in the forefront, the War Devil is set to reap the unfortunate effects.

Want to stay in the loop when it comes to the wild world of the Chainsaw Devil? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Chainsaw Man and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.