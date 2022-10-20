Chainsaw Man Introduces Its Most Ridiculous Devil Yet

Chainsaw Man's second episode introduced the anime world to Power, the newest ally to Denji who is as eccentric as she is powerful. With the Chainsaw Devil falling in love with Makima while struggling with the devil hunter known as Aki, the first tag team between Denji and Power sees them encountering what might be the most bizarre devil of the series in its entirety, as the Sea Cucumber Devil hits the scene and looks far more terrifying than the ocean entity from which it is based.

To help explain why a Sea Cucumber even gets its own devil in Tatsuki Fujimoto's anime adaptation, mankind's fears in Chainsaw Man's world cause devils to emerge, with the supernatural horrors becoming more powerful based on how scary their original element is. Obviously, a Sea Cucumber isn't that terrifying in the grand scheme of things, which is how Power is able to dispatch its devil in record time. In the first episode, Denji and Pochita are shown taking out a devil that is nearly as ridiculous as the Sea Cucumber Devil, as they cut their way through the Tomato Devil, though we are scratching our heads as to who is scared to death of tomatoes.

Devilishly Hilarious

Following Denji and Power meeting one another, they went on a mission in which the Chainsaw Man's new partner was dying for battle, leaping at the Sea Cucumber Devil and smashing it to pieces. While the Sea Cucumber Devil is ridiculous in concept, the actual creature is pretty unnerving in the second episode of the anime adaptation, appearing to be a pile of gore that is surrounded by fingers and skulls which might represent its victims:

With two episodes in the bank, MAPPA is proving to be the perfect choice for this long-awaited anime adaptation. Season One is set to have twelve episodes to its name, which might not be as long as some fans were hoping for, but it's clear from the animation quality that Chainsaw Man will take time to bring to the small screen.

What do you think of the hilariously scary Sea Cucumber Devil? Who has emerged as your favorite Devil Hunter in this bloody Shonen series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Chainsaw Devil.