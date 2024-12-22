New Chainsaw Man Movie Hypes Debut With New Posters & Staff

It was one year ago when MAPPA Studio announced the Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc in Jump Festa 2024. After nearly a year of silence besides some tidbits, the studio has finally graced fans with new concrete information on the highly anticipated film during Jump Festa 2025. MAPPA released the first trailer for the motion picture at Jump Festa, showcasing high-octane action scenes between Denji and several new devils. Any manga fans would recognize the new devils as Bomb Girl and the Typhoon Devil, finally being shown animated for the first time. However, the main focus of the trailer is Denji’s relationship with Makima and a mysterious new girl named Reze.

The trailer also revealed the main staff of the film, which contains the majority of the same people who worked on the anime series, including composer Kensuke Ushio. Tatsuya Yoshihara serves as the film director, while Masato Nakazono, who served as the Chief Episode Director of the anime, fills in as the assistant director. Screenwriter Hiroshi Seko stays on board the film as the sole writer. Chainsaw Man’s manga author, Tatsuki Fujimoto, is credited with the original story, adapting the Bomb Girl from the manga. Two new posters have also been revealed, one showing off Chainsaw Man in all his bloody goodness and another that features a more intimate scene between Denji and Reze. The film is scheduled to release in theaters sometime in 2025.

The Reze Arc Is Chainsaw Man’s Next Canonical Story

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc adapts the fifth arc of the Chainsaw Man manga, covering the misadventures of Denji and Reze. The arc is also known as the Bomb Girl arc and is part of the ongoing Gun Devil narrative established early in the series. The Reze arc is one of the more popular arcs from the manga, with Reze herself being one of the more well-liked supporting characters from the series.

The Reze arc serves as the midway point for the Public Safety Saga, which compromises the first part of the manga. The Gun Devil is presented as the main antagonist of the early arcs of the saga, with Denji and his co-workers facing smaller devils in order to get to it. The saga later evolves into a bigger conflict against an even stronger entity. The second saga is known as the Academy Saga, shifting the series in a different direction and new characters. Fans hope MAPPA will have the chance to adapt to the rest of the manga. Though sadly, a Season 2 for the anime has yet to be officially announced.

