Chainsaw Man Cosplay Recreates Pochita IRL

An awesome fan artist has brought a fully functioning Pochita to life from Chainsaw Man! Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man has been one of Shueisha's most standout hits of the last few years. The first half of the series successfully ran with Weekly Shonen Jump magazine until it ended and returning in a different Jump magazine for the second half of the series now releasing new chapters every so often. It's hard to deny just how big of a franchise it has become in the last few years thanks to its successful anime adaptation either. And it's only going to keep getting bigger.

One of the ways Chainsaw Man will continue to grow is if the fan support is there. Fans have been drawn to each of the characters in the TV anime and manga thus far, and that's especially true for the Chainsaw Devil itself, Pochita. Serving as the literal heart of the franchise in many different ways, there are few cuter characters in the franchise. Now Pochita has come to life in a cool new way as artist @nerddreamz_cosplay on Instagram has crafted a fully functional Pochita and has gone viral with fans. Check it out:

How to Catch Up With Chainsaw Man

If you wanted to keep up with the latest chapters of Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man manga as they release in Japan, you can now find them available with either Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha's MangaPlus service. If the anime is more your speed, you can now check out the first season of the TV anime exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll. Chainsaw Man is also now in the works on its debut feature film adapting the Reze Arc from the original manga series, but has yet to confirm a release window or date as of the time of this publication.

That means there's still plenty of time to catch up with it all in the meantime, and Crunchyroll teases what goes down in the Chainsaw Man anime as such, "Denji is a young boy who works as a Devil Hunter with the 'Chainsaw Devil' Pochita. One day, as he was living his miserable life trying to pay off the debt he inherited from his parents, he got betrayed and killed. As he was losing his consciousness, he made a deal with Pochita, and got resurrected as the 'Chainsaw Man': the owner of the Devil's heart."