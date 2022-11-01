Chainsaw Man's Latest Episode Reveals Why Power is The Worst Roommate

Following the defeat of the Bat Devil in Chainsaw Man's previous anime episode, it would seem that Denji's troubles are far from over, and we're not even talking about the devils looking to end his life. While episode four of the MAPPA's latest runaway success did feature a fight that involved plenty of bloodshed, the Chainsaw Devil and Aki now have a terrifying new challenge ahead of them as Makima has decreed that Power will live in the same apartment as the Devil Hunters.

Power has taken the anime world by storm, with many anime viewers instantly falling in love with the Blood Devil who hates both humans and devils alike. Though the previous episode saw Power betraying Denji to the Bat Devil in order to save her cat, Meowy, the two are able to bury the hatchet and Makima comes to the realization that all three devil hunters should live under the same roof, much to the detriment of Aki specifically. Denji was luckily able to not just defeat the Bat Devil, but also survive a surprise attack from the Leech Devil, setting the stage for Aki to not only show off his talents but also create a new team that must all live under the same roof as a twisted "Three's Company"

The Power of Chainsaw Man

With Power wasting little time in joining the gang in Aki's apartment, the Blood Devil proves how much of a liability she is as a roommate, as she has never lived with other people before. Denji and Aki are taken aback when they learn that Power would only routinely flush her waste down the toilet and would only bathe whenever she felt like it, creating quite the stinky surroundings for the cramped apartment.

Things weren't all bad on the roommate front, however, as Power did reveal that she would help Denji's dream come true following the Chainsaw Man's battle against the Bat Devil to save both the Blood Devil and her adorable feline.

How do you think this current living arrangement will ultimately turn out for the devil hunters? What has been your favorite fight in the bloody Shonen anime so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Chainsaw Devil.