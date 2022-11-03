Chainsaw Man Unveils Power's Most Suggestive Figure Yet

Power has taken the anime world by storm, with Chainsaw Man introducing the Blood Devil in the series' second episode and diving into her tragic back story. With the Fiend being forced to feed humans to the Bat Devil to save the life of her cat companion, Meowy, Denji was betrayed but was still able to cut the villainous flying rodent to pieces. Now, Studio MAPPA is hyping a new statue that captures the most talked-about moment from the fourth episode.

Power as a character is quite unique in comparison to Denji and Aki, with the Blood Fiend holding no love for devils and humans alike. Striking a bargain with Makima, Power has become a roommate to her fellow devil hunters and is sure to participate in a number of battles in the anime's future. Living with this Fiend might be the biggest challenge that Aki and the Chainsaw Man have faced in their careers, as Power has made it apparent that she only bathes whenever she feels like it and will even go so far as to not flush the toilet for days on end after she uses it.

Puh-Puh-Power

Studio MAPPA used its Official Twitter Account to share the new Power figure, which captures a scene that might see one of Denji's biggest dreams come true, as the Chainsaw Devil is looking to get something other than three square meals a day along with a roof over his head:

The figure itself retails for around $200 USD and certainly captures one of the most talked about moments of the latest Chainsaw Man episode. With the first season slated for around a dozen episodes, Power will continue to have some hilarious moments, while also showing off her prowess in battle as she uses her blood manipulation techniques to beat down numerous devils.

While MAPPA hasn't officially confirmed that the anime adaptation will receive a second season, the popularity of the franchise along with previous mentions of being fully on board with adapting all of creator Tatsuki Fujimoto's works certainly points to more Chainsaw Man in the future following the first season's finale.

Will you be picking up this new Power statue? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Chainsaw Devil.