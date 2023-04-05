Chainsaw Man Cosplay Gears Up Aki for Season 2

Chainsaw Man's anime ended its run as one of the most talked about new releases of the Fall 2022 anime schedule, and one awesome cosplay is making sure Aki Hayakawa is ready for when the Chainsaw Man anime returns for Season 2! The first season of the anime adaptation taking on Tatsuki Fujimoto's original Chainsaw Man manga was one of the most anticipated new releases of the last year overall, and the anime release somehow met all of those fan expectations. Many fans were meeting the Chainsaw Man characters for the first time, and Aki was a quick standout right when he was first introduced.

The Chainsaw Man anime first introduced Aki to the series as a calm and collected counter to Denji and Power's wild demon antics, but fans began to see even more of the storm underneath as Aki had gone through a number of tragic elements in his life before we actually see him in action. When he does get into action it's precise and hard hitting, and artist snickerdoodlechan on TikTok is making sure to highlight that fervor with some perfectly cool Aki cosplay complete with Fox Demon! Check it out:

Chainsaw Man Season 2: What to Know

The Chainsaw Man anime ended its 12 episode run last year, but unfortunately has yet to announce whether or not the anime will continue with a Season 2. Chainsaw Man Season 2 was highly requested from fans after the anime's final episode, and given some of the cliffhangers seen, it's clear that there likely are some plans in place for a continuation someday. If you wanted to catch up with Chainsaw Man's anime, you can now find it streaming with Crunchyroll.

They tease the Chainsaw Man anime as such, "Denji is a young boy who works as a Devil Hunter with the 'Chainsaw Devil' Pochita. One day, as he was living his miserable life trying to pay off the debt he inherited from his parents, he got betrayed and killed. As he was losing his consciousness, he made a deal with Pochita, and got resurrected as the 'Chainsaw Man': the owner of the Devil's heart."

What did you think of Aki in Chainsaw Man's first season? Are you hoping to see Chainsaw Man return for Season 2 soon? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything anime in the comments!