Tatsuki Fujimoto’s New One-Shot Is Already Contender for Year’s Best Manga

Tatsuki Fujimoto is proving to be a talent you find once in a generation. The manga artist has become a household name as of late thanks to Chainsaw Man, but the best-selling series doesn’t define him. His most recent publications have turned Fujimoto from a shonen star to a manga legend. And now, his latest special Goodbye Eri is leading the pack when it comes to this year’s top manga.
For those needing some context, Fujimoto put out a 200-page one-shot this week courtesy of Shonen Jump. Shueisha released the chapter digitally after teasing fans about the project for a couple of weeks. Of course, fans were excited to see what Fujimoto came up with, and the slides below prove just how obsessed readers are with the project.
After all, Fujimoto is a rare sort of artist who can deal action as well as introspection. His work on Chainsaw Man blends the two easily enough, and the shonen is packed with violence. As for this new one-shot, Goodbye Eri leans into slice-of-life scenes more often than not, but its dark undercurrent is quintessentially Fujimoto. And now, fans are dying for Shueisha to release this latest manga in print so it can join their shelves at home.
If you have not read Goodbye Eri, you can find the full one-shot online in English. Viz Media has shared Fujimoto’s work for free through its Shonen Jump vault here.
What do you think about Fujimoto’s big new release? Have you checked out Goodbye, Eri yet? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.