Chainsaw Man The Movie: The Reze Arc Gives Denji Wild New Powers

Chainsaw Man The Movie: The Reze Arc is now in theaters in North America, with the Chainsaw Devil fighting against an explosive new threat. As Denji fights the Bomb Devil, the titular star of the anime series is also struggling with a love triangle that might be his undoing. While Denji doesn’t find himself gaining any new transformations in the first movie of the anime franchise, he does discover that his powers are far more expansive than he had originally thought. Luckily, you won’t need to hit theaters to learn what Denji is now capable of.

Warning. If you have yet to see Chainsaw Man The Movie: The Reze Arc, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into spoiler territory. With Reze revealed to be the Bomb Devil, Denji finds himself struggling with his affection for her while trying to stay alive at the same time. Thanks to humanity’s fear of bombs, Reze is a force to be reckoned with and delivers some major damage to the Chainsaw Devil early on. With his back up against the wall, the anime protagonist is forced to think outside the box and realizes that there’s more to chainsaws than simply cutting through his targets.

In one hilarious scene, Denji meets with his allies to learn that he has mastery over every part of a chainsaw, including the chains themselves. With Beam the Shark Devil thinking that the Chainsaw Devil would use his chains to swing across the city like a Friendly Neighborhood Wallcrawler, the star bucks expectations. He wraps his chain around the mouth of Beam, using him like a horse to fight against both the Bomb and Typhoon Devils. With both devils working in unison to steal Denji’s heart, the star learns how to utilize his devil powers in ever wilder ways.

Chainsaw Man’s New Powers

While Denji doesn’t swing through the city likes Marvel’s Spider-Man, his final confrontation with the Bomb Devil sees him replacing his lost arms with chains, using them like webbing. Trapping Reze in place, Denji’s new ability works to secure him a victory against the film’s big bad. Ultimately, despite scoring a victory on the battlefield, Denji’s heart is still shattered to pieces in the end thanks to Reze’s betrayal.

Without diving into spoilers from the source material, expect Chainsaw Man’s powers to only grow stronger and more diverse in the anime’s future. As of the writing of this article, a second season and/or new film have yet to be confirmed by Studio MAPPA, though considering how popular the movie has been worldwide, it seems like a certainty that we’ll see the Chainsaw Devil return to the anime world in some form. There have been so many manga chapters released from creator Tatsuki Fujimoto and the anime adaptation has barely scratched the surface, meaning we could still be in store for years of devil-fighting action.

