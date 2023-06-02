Chainsaw Man Theory Flips The Script on Famine's Powers

Chainsaw Man's anime is in limbo at the moment, with Studio MAPPA having yet to reveal if a second season of the popular anime series is on the way. Luckily, fans of the bloody shonen franchise haven't been deprived of new stories featuring Denji thanks to its manga. With a new player entering the field in the Primordial Fear known as Famine, a new theory has made its way to the internet when it comes to the powers of one of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse.

Warning. If you haven't been keeping up with Chainsaw Man's latest manga chapters, be forewarned that the rest of this article will dive into spoiler territory. In the most recent chapter of the gruesome manga, Famine reveals that she is working for the benefit of mankind surprisingly enough. Sending the Falling Devil back to where it came from, "Fami" breaks down to Nayuta, the new Control Devil, that Denji and Asa are part of a prophecy that will bring about the end of mankind. With Famine stating her love of things like pizza and Chinese Food, she believes that a world filled with devils would be a detriment to her current lifestyle.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Famine's Powers

So far, we haven't had a glimpse of Famine's true powers, but the fact that she was essentially able to handwave away the Falling Devil means that she has some serious strength hidden under wraps. With the idea of "Falling" allowing the Devil linked to it to perform some wild actions, a new fan theory breaks down what Fami's true abilities might entail, "Is the physiological aspect of 'starvation' really the only way Fami can control people? Because I feel like her powers utilize the abstract concept of starvation, not just the literal physical aspect of it; like being deprived of something in general."

The theory then continues with an explanation of Yuko's situation and how Fami was able to play a role in transforming the high-schooler into a devil, "And that's what I think happened with the whole situation of her being able to revive Yuko and make her stronger. That's because Yuko was susceptible to her control because she was someone who was basically deprived of justice, due to being bullied or past experiences of bullying."

What do you think Famine's true powers entail? Do you think we'll get word of Chainsaw Man's second season this year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Chainsaw Devil.

Via Reddit