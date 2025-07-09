Chainsaw Man Falls Back Into Old Patterns at the Worst Possible Time

Chainsaw Man‘s latest arc has been one of the most distinct in recent memory. With the appearance of the Fire Devil and the startling revelation about the true identity of the Fake Chainsaw Man, Denji was forced to reflect on his past actions and acknowledge his responsibility for the pain he had caused. Chapter 206 marked a turning point, as Denji was made to confront his past and admit to causing others the same kind of tragic loss he has suffered himself. With this admission, the series strongly hinted that it might finally be setting the stage for meaningful character development for Denji.

Warning: Spoilers Ahead for Chainsaw Man Chapter 208!

Furthermore, Chapter 207 sees Asa confessing her feelings to Denji, telling him that she will make him happy. This moment suggested that Asa could become the key to helping Denji process his past and move forward, potentially also fulfilling his long-held dream of forming a genuine relationship. However, the latest installment, Chapter 208, ends on a note that follows a familiar and worn pattern: the possible death of someone close to Denji. Given how often Denji has experienced such loss, this repetition is making the narrative feel predictable. With character development seemingly on the horizon, this was the worst possible moment for the series to tease Asa’s potential death.

Chainsaw Man Repeats Its Old Pattern Just as Denji’s About to Get Character Development

Shonen Jump

To atone for his sins, Chainsaw Man Chapter 208, titled “Change My Mind,” features Denji telling Yoru/Asa that he will become her ultimate weapon. Yoru’s blushing response, saying she’d rather not, solidifies that her feelings for Denji are genuine. Through this bond, Denji appeared to be on the verge of meaningful character development, overcoming his internal struggles with her support. However, it seems Tatsuki Fujimoto remains committed to portraying Denji as one of the most tragic characters in the shonen genre, as the very next panel shows Asa being pierced by a sword-like material. Unless Yoru is hiding some unknown regenerative ability, it appears she might truly be dead.

It’s unclear what the author is aiming for by potentially killing Asa, essentially repeating the same pattern of Denji losing someone close to him. In the past, such traumatic experiences have only led Denji to spiral into madness, destroy everything around him, and eventually return to his old, broken life. This feels like a missed opportunity. Denji, who has endured these tragedies repeatedly and lived in misery, deserves a genuine and lasting change. A character arc that shows growth and transformation would lend meaning to his journey and demonstrate that change is possible. In any case, if Asa is truly dead, fans might witness a new form of Chainsaw Man emerge from Denji’s latest breakdown.

Chainsaw Man is available to read on Manga Plus and Viz Media.