Summer 2025’s Craziest Anime Lands Exclusive Streaming Home

Things are going to get crazy this summer anime season, as CITY THE ANIMATION has just found its exclusive streaming home. The series enters the summer season as an underdog, competing against major shonen franchises like Demon Slayer, Dandadan, and Chainsaw Man. But, fans of Keiichi Arawi’s manga know that the series will take viewers on a wild and hilarious ride. With its release date — July 6th — fast approaching, the series has finally settled on a streaming home.

Keiichi Arawi’s most popular anime adaptation, Nichijou: My Ordinary Life, is already streaming on Crunchyroll (and you should absolutely watch it if you haven’t already). But CITY THE ANIMATION will be separated from its predecessor. Neither Netflix nor Crunchyroll acquired the rights to CITY, as the series will be streaming on one of the most underrated anime streaming platforms.

Kyoto Animation

CITY THE ANIMATION Lands Its Official Streaming Home

Per CITY THE ANIMATION‘s official website, the new series will stream exclusively on Prime Video this summer. While the streamer doesn’t have the gigantic library of Crunchyroll or Netflix, which hold a duopoly over anime streaming in the west, Prime Video is home to several high-caliber series and movies, including Dororo, Banana Fish, Look Back, and the infamous Ghost Stories dub.

Prime Video is also making great strides to expand its anime offerings. During the spring season, Prime held the exclusive rights to Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX, and the underrated action anime, From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman.

CITY THE ANIMATION marks another leap forward for the streamer in acquiring highly promising series that might otherwise get lost among the major players on Netflix and Crunchyroll. The series is directed by Taichi Ishidate, with Tamami Tokuyama serving as chief animation director and character designer. The impressive voice cast includes Mikako Komatsu, Aki Toyosaki, and Yui Ishikawa. The first trailer for CITY THE ANIMATION revealed the show’s OP, “Hello” by Furui Riho, and the end credits song “LUCKY” by TOMOO.

Kyoto Animation

What is CITY THE ANIMATION About?

Those who know Keiichi Arawi’s work know that story comes second to bonkers comedy. But, CITY THE ANIMATION has a somewhat more straightforward narrative than his most famous work, Nichijou. CITY follows Midori Nagumo, a broke college student who works hard to pay her rent by taking odd jobs across the city. But, in true Arawi fashion, the city is filled with quirky characters who send Nagumo on all sorts of crazy and winding adventures.

The official synopsis reads, “This town is not just a normal town. There’s laughter, love, and emotional moments. An unpredictable ordinary life presented by the residents! Exciting stuffs come one after another. Welcome to CITY.”

CITY was first published in Kodansha’s Morning magazine in 2016. The series ran until 2021 and was collected in 13 volumes. CITY made a comeback in 2024, and the series is once again ongoing.

