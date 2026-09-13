Fairy Tail Creator Returns With a Brand New Blue Lock Crossover

Hiro Mashima is one of the most celebrated manga creators of all time, known for creating several incredible series, including Fairy Tail. The beloved manga was serialized in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine from 2006 to 2017, and even won the prestigious Kodansha Manga Award in the Shonen category in 2009. Although the main story reached its conclusion in the first installment, the journey continued in a sequel series, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, which began serialization in 2018. The sequel is still ongoing, but Mashima returned with another surprise this year with a new revival manga, Fairy Tail Re: FANTASIA, to commemorate the 20th anniversary.

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This short side-story is only scheduled for nine chapters, but it’s one of the most anticipated projects from the creator. Despite his busy schedule, Mashima shared a new visual to express his support for the latest success of the Blue Lock live-action movie. The official X handle of Blue Lock started a new project to commemorate the movie’s success by releasing original new visuals from several acclaimed creators. One of the visuals is from Mashima featuring Seishiro Nagi with a victory sign and his usual expression.

Will There Be a Sequel To the Blue Lock Live-Action Movie?

Image Courtesy of Kodansha

So far, the movie hasn’t shared any updates on a sequel, but it’s not unlikely considering its massive success. Not to mention the live-action only adapts the Introduction and the First Selection Arcs from the manga. Unlike a majority of live-action adaptations, Blue Lock was praised for remaining faithful to the source material, which contributed significantly to its massive success.

The movie hit the Japanese theatres on August 7th, 2026, and it surpassed one billion yen in revenue by the end of the same month. The movie continues to break box office records during its theatrical run. However, the movie has only been released in Japanese theatres so far. There are currently no updates on an international release in theatres or even a streaming update so far.

Blue Lock Season 3 Is Already in the Works

Image Courtesy of 8Bit

Compared to the anime, the live-action gained much more praise, which is quite rare to see in the industry. The anime had one of the most controversial second seasons of all time due to the poor animation quality. However, despite fan backlash, the animation studio confirmed a Season 3, titled Blue Lock NEO EGOIST LEAGUE, but it has yet to share a release window or date as of now. After the production constraints and the backlash the studio faced during Season 2, it’s evident they will take longer than expected to return with better-quality episodes.

Spanning across more than 150 chapters, Neo Egoist League is the longest arc in the manga. This means we can expect either Season 3 to have multiple cours or the entire arc to be adapted in more than one season. The arc follows the Blue Lock team playing against some of the best teams in the world, which means the anime will introduce some new talents and fan-favorite characters.